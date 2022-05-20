Weather event - Levin

Police will be providing community reassurance in Levin today following the major weather event.

We are aware of a tornado that occurred in Levin this morning. We are also aware of surface flooding and powerlines down following the event.

SH1, Levin is closed and motorists are asked to please delay travel or seek an alternative route.

We will have staff in Levin today providing community reassurance and assisting with any clean-up.

We would also like to remind motorists travelling through Levin to take extra care, especially through Ohau, with ice on the roads making the surface slippery.

© Scoop Media

