Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Remembering The Battle Of Te Ranga As Restoration Of Historic Site Begins

Friday, 20 May 2022, 12:19 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Redevelopment of the land where the Battle of Te Ranga took place is underway with plans to create a special place of remembrance and storytelling.

Plans to restore the reserve, near the corner of Pyes Pa Road and Joyce Road, were developed during the Te Papa Spatial Plan process. The Pukehinahina Charitable Trust, in partnership with Ngāi Tamarāwaho, received funding from Tauranga City Council as part of an initiative to upgrade the historic site and provide more opportunities for the community to engage with the stories of Tauranga Moana.

The Battle of Te Ranga took place on 21 June 1864 and was seen as an act of retaliation from British forces after their defeat at the Battle of Gate Pā the previous month.

Māori defenders, made up of local and other iwi from around the North Island suffered heavy losses during the battle.

Each year a commemoration is held at the site where a marker was placed in 1964 to mark 100 years since the battle took place.

Tauranga City Council Director of Places and Spaces Paul Dunphy says there’s potential to create a site of national significance.

“With the site being quite spacious, there’s an opportunity to pull together many elements for the community to commemorate the event and learn about this part of the city’s history,” says Paul.

With initial funding secured, a waharoa and tomokanga (gatehouse), carpark, walkway, and signage can be developed, and work is underway to form a bund (embankment) and begin hillside planting.

Carvings, additional walkways, information panels and a covered structure near the existing marker are also planned once additional funding is sourced.

Pukehinahina Charitable Trust Project Director and Ngāi Tamarāwaho spokesperson Buddy Mikaere says the development is a step towards appropriately recognising the event and educating those who visit.

“This had a major impact for the history of Tauranga but the site in its current condition doesn’t reflect its importance. We want to change that and capture the potential of the area.

“Once work is complete, this will be an educational place and a quiet recreational space not only for locals but for domestic and international visitors.”

Tauranga residents are encouraged to get involved in the project too, with a community planting weekend planned for June.

“We want this site to be a beautiful place for all to enjoy and commemorate and are inviting the community to take part in making this happen,” Buddy says.

Traffic management will be in place for transportation of soil to form the bund and for the community planting to take place. More detailed information will be provided in the coming weeks.

Tauranga City Council allocated $531,000 for the project through the Long-Term Plan (LTP), and a further $114,000 was provided for site preparation, consultation, and planting. The funds are allocated for use over 2022 and 2023 with the project due to be completed in 2023. Western Bay of Plenty District Council and Bay of Plenty Regional Council have also contributed funds.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Budget 2022


At base, the political biffo back and forth on the merits of Budget 2022 comes down to only one thing. Who is the better manager of the economy and better steward of social wellbeing – National or Labour? In its own quiet way, the Treasury has buried a fascinating answer to the “who’s best at running an economy during a crisis?” question, at page 57 of the Fiscal Strategy section...
More>>



 
 


Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times
Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures... More>>

ALSO:

Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 