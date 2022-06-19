Can You Hear It? That’s The Sound Of A Nation’s Thanks To Coastguard Volunteers

291,402 – the number of hours that Coastguard volunteers dedicated to saving lives last year. And the amount they asked for in return – 0.

From Houhora in the north to Bluff in the south, our 2,000-strong volunteer whānau brought over 6,000 people home safely after an emergency on the water last year. Volunteers give their time, care, commitment and courage no matter the weather conditions or time of day and this National Volunteer Week, we give our thanks to every single one of them.

Thanks for towing vessels through the night back to marinas. Thanks for getting out of bed at midnight for a medical emergency. Thanks for saving lives when all hope was lost.

Coastguard New Zealand CEO Callum Gillespie said volunteers are community heroes.

“Whether at work, in bed asleep or out with their families, Coastguard volunteers can be relied on to drop whatever they are doing to help boaties in need. The sacrifices they regularly make to help others is remarkable,” he said.

“We are thankful for your dedication and commitment to your communities and ensuring New Zealand waters are safer for everyone. Thank you for your unwavering service to Coastguard.”

Coastguard are always looking for new volunteers ready to answer the call for their local community. Check out our dedicated volunteering website for more information on how you can support your local unit and become one of our community heroes.

