Parliament Occupation Investigators Seek Public Assistance
Police investigating criminal activity on the final day
of the occupation at
Parliament grounds earlier this year are appealing for the public’s help to
identify 15 people.
To date, the investigation phase has led to
nine prosecutions and a supported
resolution referral for one youth.
This is in addition to the 250 people
arrested between Wednesday 9 February
and Friday 4 March 2022.
Detective Inspector Paul Berry says Police
continue to review more than 15
terabytes of photographs and videos to identify anyone involved in violent
criminal offending.
“This is an enormous
task and while we’ve made significant progress
through our investigations, we now need the public’s help.
“If you recognise anyone from these images,
please provide information to
Police by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 and reference Op Convoy with
the relevant photo number,” he says.
Information can
also be provided online at http://www.crimestoppers-nz.org
