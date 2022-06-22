Parliament Occupation Investigators Seek Public Assistance

Police investigating criminal activity on the final day of the occupation at

Parliament grounds earlier this year are appealing for the public’s help to

identify 15 people.

To date, the investigation phase has led to nine prosecutions and a supported

resolution referral for one youth.

This is in addition to the 250 people arrested between Wednesday 9 February

and Friday 4 March 2022.

Detective Inspector Paul Berry says Police continue to review more than 15

terabytes of photographs and videos to identify anyone involved in violent

criminal offending.

“This is an enormous task and while we’ve made significant progress

through our investigations, we now need the public’s help.

“If you recognise anyone from these images, please provide information to

Police by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 and reference Op Convoy with

the relevant photo number,” he says.

Information can also be provided online at http://www.crimestoppers-nz.org

You can also view this release, including images, at:

https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/parliament-occupation-investigators-seek-public-assistance



