Homicide Investigation, Eglinton Road, Dunedin

Police working investigating the death of Sean Buis on 21 July have recovered a 2003 Red Ford Falcon they believe was involved in his death.

Police have completed an examination of the vehicle with forensic scientists and have recovered a number of items of interest.

The vehicle has damage consistent with being involved in a crash and we are confident forensic testing will confirm it was the vehicle involved.

The investigation has established that an incident initially occurred at the Unity Park lookout, which caused Mr Buis to move toward Eglinton Road, where he was fatally struck by a vehicle. The vehicle then left the scene.

Police serious crash analysts have examined the crash scene and are now working to reconstruct what happened.

Police are focused on getting to the truth of what occurred and we are making good progress. We have interviewed a number of people of interest to the inquiry.

However we are confident there are members of the community who know what happened. We would like to hear from them.

We are also urging the driver of the vehicle to come forward to give their account of what happened.

If you can help, please call 105 or go online and reference the file number 220722/8806.

You can also give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org

© Scoop Media

