Wet Weather And Landslips In Wellington – Update 12.30pm Friday 19 August
- City Council staff and contractors are working at multiple sites around the city this morning as the wet weather continues to cause problems with landslips.
- Main Road in Tawa is closed by a large slip between Victory Avenue and McLennan Street – northbound traffic is being diverted via Victory Cres, Davidson Cres and Fyfie Ave. Southbound traffic is diverted to McClellan St, Duncan Terrace and Tawa Street.
- Onslow Road between Cashmere Avenue and Benares Street in Khandallah remains closed while engineers inspect subsidence caused by a landslip below the road yesterday. The slip has caused a section of the roadside to slump and there are concerns the subsidence may worsen. Three houses below the slip remain evacuated and the City Council’s welfare staff have arranged temporary accommodation for the occupants of two of the houses.
- The Terrace between Ghuznee Street and Buller Street remains closed to traffic following the large slip there last week. Geotechnical engineers are wating for dry weather before they make a call on the stability of the slip face.
- Birdwood Street between Chaytor Street and Messines Road in Karori is closed by a slip.
- The Seatoun Tunnel is again closed (it was closed earlier this month) due to the need to clear an unstable tree stump near the entrance.
- More than 40 incidents have been reported around the city today, on top of about 20 incidents yesterday. They are mainly slips of various sizes, trees down and minor flooding.
- Crews are prioritising work and focusing on clearing slips from arterial routes – this means motorists and pedestrians need to take care because some smaller slips may not be cleared today. Road users are urged to drive and ride to the conditions especially in hillier parts of the city where more slips may come down over the next few days.
Here's a summary of today’s incidents:
|1246am
|439502
|Wadestown
|18 Blackbridge Rd
|Slip with large rocks obstructing downhill lane
|0220am
|439512
|Oriental Parade
|Oriental Parade between Carlton Gore Rd and Point Jerningham
|Large slip
|0301am
|439514
|Tawa
|Davies St opposite Tawa Swimming Pool
|Slip covering one lane
|0330am
|439516
|Johnsonville
|intersection Helston Road and Beazley Ave
|Slip covering one lane
|0420am
|439526
|Tawa
|Main Rd 100 metres South of McLellan St
|Slip covering north bound lane
|0557am
|439529
|Makara
|Takarau Gorge Road
|Several slips blocking lane
|0610am
|439531
|Thorndon
|Between 162 and 191 Grant Rd
|Couple of slips blocking lane
|0618am
|439532
|Khandallah
|1 Onslow Road
|Slip covering north bound lane
|0618am
|439533
|Khandallah
|39 Onslow Road 10 metres South
|Slip covering north bound lane
|0629am
|439537
|Wilton
|29B Warwick opposite
|Slip covering one lane
|0638am
|439541
|Khandallah
|Omar St
|Slip covering one lane
|0645am
|439546
|Horokiwi
|Horokiwi Rd
|Several slips covering lane
|0734am
|439563
|Kelburn
|Salamanca Road
|Slip
|0727am
|439554
|Wilton
|27 Edgeware Road
|Slip on road
|0739am
|439564
|Mornington
|43 Farnham Street
|Slip blocking one lane
|0811AM
|439587
|Karori
|18 Woodhouse Avenue
|Slip on road
|8:20AM
|439591
|Kilbirnie
|63 Kilbirnie Crescent
|Flooding on road
|8:23AM
|439607
|Kaiwharawhara
|Old Porirua Road
|Slip
|8:20am
|439593
|Tawa
|13a Hinau St
|Flooding
|8:30am
|439596
|Ngaio
|22 Ottawa Road
|Slip on footpath
|8:51am
|439629
|Paparangi
|152 Helston Road
|Slip covering one lane
|8:51am
|439628
|Johnsonville
|Helston road and Stewart Drive
|Slip on footpath
|9:04am
|439552
|Wilton
|18 Warwick Street
|Slip covering half of street
|9:05
|439654
|Johnsonville
|50A Sheridan Terrace
|Slip covering the access way
|10:45
|439657
|Island Bay
|193 Severn Street
|Slip partially covering road
|9:15am
|439667
|Brooklyn
|68 Mornington Rd
|Slip covering one lane
|9:20am
|439675
|Wilton-Northland
|118 Curtis St
|Slip on road
|Mornington
|12 Farnham
|Slip on footpath
|9:35
|439689
|Karori
|Birdwood St
|Slip covering one lane
|9:50am
|439603
|Northland
|130 Glenmore Street
|Slip covering footpath
|10:04
|439729
|Brooklyn
|Brooklyn Road
|Slip
|10:27am
|439766
|Strathmore Park
|52 Kinghorne Street
|Slip
|10:33am
|439770
|Wadestown
|Wadestown Rd
|Slip covering half of the road
|10:36
|439775
|Tawa
|9 Duncan St
|Flooding
|10:39
|439649
|Aro Valley
|1A Entrance Street
|Slip partially blocking one lane
|1125
|439818
|Newlands
|105 Newlands Rd
|Flooding on road
|11:27
|439815
|Kelburn
|1 Hadfield
|Slip blocking footpath
|11:29
|439826
|Aro Valley
|148 Abel Smith St
|Flooding
|11:42
|439575
|Wadestown
|112 Sefton Street
|Slip from road reserve partially blocking lane
|12:05
|439584
|Vogeltown
|2 Hoggard Street
|Slip partially blocking uphill lane