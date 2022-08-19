Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wet Weather And Landslips In Wellington – Update 12.30pm Friday 19 August

Friday, 19 August 2022, 12:44 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

  • City Council staff and contractors are working at multiple sites around the city this morning as the wet weather continues to cause problems with landslips.
  • Main Road in Tawa is closed by a large slip between Victory Avenue and McLennan Street – northbound traffic is being diverted via Victory Cres, Davidson Cres and Fyfie Ave. Southbound traffic is diverted to McClellan St, Duncan Terrace and Tawa Street.
  • Onslow Road between Cashmere Avenue and Benares Street in Khandallah remains closed while engineers inspect subsidence caused by a landslip below the road yesterday. The slip has caused a section of the roadside to slump and there are concerns the subsidence may worsen. Three houses below the slip remain evacuated and the City Council’s welfare staff have arranged temporary accommodation for the occupants of two of the houses.
  • The Terrace between Ghuznee Street and Buller Street remains closed to traffic following the large slip there last week. Geotechnical engineers are wating for dry weather before they make a call on the stability of the slip face.
  • Birdwood Street between Chaytor Street and Messines Road in Karori is closed by a slip.
  • The Seatoun Tunnel is again closed (it was closed earlier this month) due to the need to clear an unstable tree stump near the entrance.
  • More than 40 incidents have been reported around the city today, on top of about 20 incidents yesterday. They are mainly slips of various sizes, trees down and minor flooding.
  • Crews are prioritising work and focusing on clearing slips from arterial routes – this means motorists and pedestrians need to take care because some smaller slips may not be cleared today. Road users are urged to drive and ride to the conditions especially in hillier parts of the city where more slips may come down over the next few days.

Here's a summary of today’s incidents:

1246am439502Wadestown18 Blackbridge RdSlip with large rocks obstructing downhill lane
0220am439512Oriental ParadeOriental Parade between Carlton Gore Rd and Point JerninghamLarge slip
0301am439514TawaDavies St opposite Tawa Swimming PoolSlip covering one lane
0330am439516Johnsonvilleintersection Helston Road and Beazley AveSlip covering one lane
0420am439526TawaMain Rd 100 metres South of McLellan StSlip covering north bound lane
0557am439529MakaraTakarau Gorge RoadSeveral slips blocking lane
0610am439531ThorndonBetween 162 and 191 Grant RdCouple of slips blocking lane
0618am439532Khandallah1 Onslow RoadSlip covering north bound lane
0618am439533Khandallah39 Onslow Road 10 metres SouthSlip covering north bound lane
0629am439537Wilton29B Warwick oppositeSlip covering one lane
0638am439541KhandallahOmar StSlip covering one lane
0645am439546HorokiwiHorokiwi RdSeveral slips covering lane
0734am439563KelburnSalamanca RoadSlip
     
0727am439554Wilton27 Edgeware RoadSlip on road
0739am439564Mornington43 Farnham StreetSlip blocking one lane
0811AM439587Karori18 Woodhouse AvenueSlip on road
8:20AM439591Kilbirnie63 Kilbirnie CrescentFlooding on road
8:23AM439607KaiwharawharaOld Porirua RoadSlip
8:20am439593Tawa13a Hinau StFlooding
8:30am439596Ngaio22 Ottawa RoadSlip on footpath
8:51am439629Paparangi152 Helston RoadSlip covering one lane
8:51am439628JohnsonvilleHelston road and Stewart DriveSlip on footpath
9:04am439552Wilton18 Warwick StreetSlip covering half of street
9:05439654Johnsonville50A Sheridan TerraceSlip covering the access way
     
10:45439657Island Bay193 Severn StreetSlip partially covering road
9:15am439667Brooklyn68 Mornington RdSlip covering one lane
9:20am439675Wilton-Northland118 Curtis StSlip on road
  Mornington12 FarnhamSlip on footpath
9:35439689KaroriBirdwood StSlip covering one lane
9:50am439603Northland130 Glenmore StreetSlip covering footpath
10:04439729BrooklynBrooklyn RoadSlip
10:27am439766Strathmore Park52 Kinghorne StreetSlip
10:33am439770WadestownWadestown RdSlip covering half of the road
10:36439775Tawa9 Duncan StFlooding
10:39439649Aro Valley1A Entrance StreetSlip partially blocking one lane
1125439818Newlands105 Newlands RdFlooding on road
11:27439815Kelburn1 HadfieldSlip blocking footpath
11:29439826Aro Valley148 Abel Smith StFlooding
11:42439575Wadestown112 Sefton StreetSlip from road reserve partially blocking lane
12:05439584Vogeltown2 Hoggard StreetSlip partially blocking uphill lane

