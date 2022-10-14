Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

2022 Triennial Elections: Declaration Of Result

Friday, 14 October 2022, 8:48 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

The final result for the Marlborough District Council elections held on Saturday 8 October is as follows.

Mayoralty

TAYLOR Nadine elected

FLIGHT Matt excluded

LIPPIATT Chris excluded

OSMASTON Richard Money Free Party New Zealand excluded

Nadine TAYLOR is declared elected.

The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 7,672. There were 20 informal votes and 278 blank votes.

Marlborough Sounds Ward (3 vacancies)

FAULLS Barbara elected

MINEHAN Ben elected

INNES Raylene elected

CHAMBERLAIN Frith excluded

WEDDE John excluded

MCINNES David R Independent excluded

SAUNDERS-SINGER Kim excluded

MITCHELL Dai Independent excluded

REUHMAN John excluded

Barbara FAULLS, Raylene INNES and Ben MINEHAN are declared elected.

The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 624.64. There were 24 informal votes and 48 blank votes.

Wairau-Awatere Ward (3 vacancies)

HOPE Gerald elected

ADAMS Scott elected

ARBUCKLE Sally elected

INSLEY Mike excluded

LIPPIATT Chris excluded

Scott ADAMS, Sally ARBUCKLE and Gerald HOPE are declared elected.

The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 881.27. There were 18 informal votes and 59 blank votes.

Blenheim Ward (7 vacancies)

ARBUCKLE Jamie elected

CROAD David elected

FLIGHT Matt elected

SOWMAN Thelma elected

DALLIESSI Deborah elected

DAWSON Brian George elected

ROSENE Jonathan elected

DAWSON Cyril excluded

MACDONALD Haysley excluded

FRUEAN Ni excluded

Jamie ARBUCKLE, David CROAD, Deborah DALLIESSI, Brian George DAWSON, Matt FLIGHT, Jonathan ROSENE and Thelma SOWMAN are declared elected.

The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 979.13. There were 48 informal votes and 77 blank votes.

Marlborough Māori Ward (1 vacancy)

BURGESS Allanah Riria elected

MACDONALD Tony excluded

Allanah Riria BURGESS is declared elected.

The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 182. There were 4 informal votes and 21 blank votes. The voter return was 43.49%, being 15,412 voting papers, excluding special votes.

© Scoop Media

