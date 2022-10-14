2022 Triennial Elections: Declaration Of Result
The final result for the Marlborough District Council elections held on Saturday 8 October is as follows.
Mayoralty
TAYLOR Nadine elected
FLIGHT Matt excluded
LIPPIATT Chris excluded
OSMASTON Richard Money Free Party New Zealand excluded
Nadine TAYLOR is declared elected.
The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 7,672. There were 20 informal votes and 278 blank votes.
Marlborough Sounds Ward (3 vacancies)
FAULLS Barbara elected
MINEHAN Ben elected
INNES Raylene elected
CHAMBERLAIN Frith excluded
WEDDE John excluded
MCINNES David R Independent excluded
SAUNDERS-SINGER Kim excluded
MITCHELL Dai Independent excluded
REUHMAN John excluded
Barbara FAULLS, Raylene INNES and Ben MINEHAN are declared elected.
The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 624.64. There were 24 informal votes and 48 blank votes.
Wairau-Awatere Ward (3 vacancies)
HOPE Gerald elected
ADAMS Scott elected
ARBUCKLE Sally elected
INSLEY Mike excluded
LIPPIATT Chris excluded
Scott ADAMS, Sally ARBUCKLE and Gerald HOPE are declared elected.
The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 881.27. There were 18 informal votes and 59 blank votes.
Blenheim Ward (7 vacancies)
ARBUCKLE Jamie elected
CROAD David elected
FLIGHT Matt elected
SOWMAN Thelma elected
DALLIESSI Deborah elected
DAWSON Brian George elected
ROSENE Jonathan elected
DAWSON Cyril excluded
MACDONALD Haysley excluded
FRUEAN Ni excluded
Jamie ARBUCKLE, David CROAD, Deborah DALLIESSI, Brian George DAWSON, Matt FLIGHT, Jonathan ROSENE and Thelma SOWMAN are declared elected.
The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 979.13. There were 48 informal votes and 77 blank votes.
Marlborough Māori Ward (1 vacancy)
BURGESS Allanah Riria elected
MACDONALD Tony excluded
Allanah Riria BURGESS is declared elected.
The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 182. There were 4 informal votes and 21 blank votes. The voter return was 43.49%, being 15,412 voting papers, excluding special votes.