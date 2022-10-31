Help Shape More Sustainable Transport Options Through Aro And Ngaio

Help shape more sustainable transport options through Aro and Ngaio

Wellingtonians have made it clear they want better transport options, action on climate change and more housing.

As part of Paneke Pōneke, Wellington’s 10-year citywide bike network plan, routes connecting from Karori through Aro Valley to the city, and from Ngaio to Hutt Road were approved in March this year to give people better low carbon transport options.

Wellington City Council is now inviting the public to make submissions on the proposed designs for these routes, with consultation open until Monday 21 November.

The Aro Valley Connection project will make it easier for more people to walk, bike, scoot, and bus into the city from Karori, Highbury, Kelburn and Aro Valley.

Ngaio Connections will make it easier for people travelling from the Hutt Road up Kaiwharawhara Road and Ngaio Gorge Road to Crofton Road, and up Cameron Street to the Kaiwharawhara Bridle Path.

“For Wellington to become a city of impact, we have to head towards a carbon neutral future, where it’s easy for people to get around our city safely in zero carbon ways,” says Mayor Tory Whanau.

“Reallocating street space to provide low carbon transport options now is crucial so we can support growing neighbourhoods and create healthy, liveable streets for future generations.

“We are taking a more agile approach to construction, using adaptable materials that let us quickly install changes once the designs are ready to go. This approach also means we can adapt the routes based on feedback once people experience the changes on the ground. This will help get more of Wellington’s bike network in place faster – so more people can benefit sooner.”

The proposed designs have been developed by technical experts, incorporating feedback from businesses and community groups along the routes. Consultation over the next few weeks is an opportunity for the wider community to provide feedback to see what more can be done to improve the design.

Proposed changes for the Aro Valley route include:

· Raise the pedestrian crossingon Aro Street by Aro Park

· Introducing new car share parking spaceswith a Cityhop car and van on Epuni Street

· Add one new mobility car parkon Epuni Street

· Install an uphill bike lane on Raroa Road through to Raroa Crescent

· Install a separated bike lane on the south side of Aro Street, using a staged approach over two years

· Installing four speed humps on Aro Street for safer speeds

· Changes to parking on Epuni Street, Raroa Road, Holloway Road, Aro Street, and Ohiro Road to create the uphill bike lanes and allow buses and oncoming vehicles to pass safely

· Changes to some bus stops to improve efficiency, including installing one new stop on Raroa Road and removing one stop from Aro Street

· New signs and road markings on Raroa Crescent.

Proposed changes for the Ngaio connection route include:

· An uphill bike lane heading towards Ngaio along Kaiwharawhara Road and Ngaio Gorge Road, and heading towards the city in uphill sections along Crofton Road and Kenya Street

· Painted sharrows in the downhill direction towards Ngaio along Crofton Road and Kenya Street, and towards the city along Ngaio Gorge and Kaiwharawhara roads

· Uphill cycle shoulder and downhill sharrows painted on Cameron Street

· New raised pedestrian crossings to support safer speeds and make it easier for people on foot to cross the road and get to bus stops:

o raising the existing pedestrian crossing at the corner of Crofton Road and Abbott Street

o a new raised pedestrian crossing outside 5 Ngaio Gorge Road

· A safer place for people to cross outside 28 Kaiwharawhara Road

· Some parking removal and clearways on Kaiwharawhara Road to enable the uphill bike lane, using a staged approach over two years

· Introducing short and long stay parking restrictions on Cameron Street

· Some parking removal along Kenya Street and Crofton Road to create uphill bike lanes and allow buses and oncoming vehicles to safely pass.

Proposed speed changes:

To complement these changes, we are also proposing speed changes:

· Extending the 30km/h zone in Ngaio Village from 11 Ottawa Road through to Crofton Road by the fish and chip shop

· Reducing the speed from 50 km/h to 30 km/h on Cameron Street

· Extending the 30km/h speed zone on Aro Street by 150m from the School of Philosophy to Willis Street.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will make the decision on the proposed speed changes under a different traffic law, and any feedback will be considered by them. We’re asking for feedback now as it’s likely these proposed changes would happen at the same time to achieve the best outcome for the community.

We’re consulting on both the road and speed change decisions at the same time, as the changes would be delivered together to achieve the best outcome for the community.

Council is expected to consider feedback from this consultation in December. If approved, work on the route is likely to start in early 2023. Both projects are using a staged approach, so while the bulk of the changes would be delivered in the first year, more gradual changes to parking along the routes will happen in subsequent years to allow businesses and residents time to adapt to the new road layout.

Information about the proposed changes is available online at transportprojects.org.nz/arovalley and transportprojects.org.nz/ngaio.

You will be able to provide feedback on the website from 31 October until 5pm 21 November. Alternatively, you can download a FreePost form or call us on 04 499 4444 and we will post one out.

