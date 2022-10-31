Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Help Shape More Sustainable Transport Options Through Aro And Ngaio

Monday, 31 October 2022, 1:35 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Help shape more sustainable transport options through Aro and Ngaio

Wellingtonians have made it clear they want better transport options, action on climate change and more housing.

As part of Paneke Pōneke, Wellington’s 10-year citywide bike network plan, routes connecting from Karori through Aro Valley to the city, and from Ngaio to Hutt Road were approved in March this year to give people better low carbon transport options.

Wellington City Council is now inviting the public to make submissions on the proposed designs for these routes, with consultation open until Monday 21 November.

The Aro Valley Connection project will make it easier for more people to walk, bike, scoot, and bus into the city from Karori, Highbury, Kelburn and Aro Valley.

Ngaio Connections will make it easier for people travelling from the Hutt Road up Kaiwharawhara Road and Ngaio Gorge Road to Crofton Road, and up Cameron Street to the Kaiwharawhara Bridle Path.

“For Wellington to become a city of impact, we have to head towards a carbon neutral future, where it’s easy for people to get around our city safely in zero carbon ways,” says Mayor Tory Whanau.

“Reallocating street space to provide low carbon transport options now is crucial so we can support growing neighbourhoods and create healthy, liveable streets for future generations.

“We are taking a more agile approach to construction, using adaptable materials that let us quickly install changes once the designs are ready to go. This approach also means we can adapt the routes based on feedback once people experience the changes on the ground. This will help get more of Wellington’s bike network in place faster – so more people can benefit sooner.”

The proposed designs have been developed by technical experts, incorporating feedback from businesses and community groups along the routes. Consultation over the next few weeks is an opportunity for the wider community to provide feedback to see what more can be done to improve the design.

Proposed changes for the Aro Valley route include:

· Raise the pedestrian crossingon Aro Street by Aro Park

· Introducing new car share parking spaceswith a Cityhop car and van on Epuni Street

· Add one new mobility car parkon Epuni Street

· Install an uphill bike lane on Raroa Road through to Raroa Crescent

· Install a separated bike lane on the south side of Aro Street, using a staged approach over two years

· Installing four speed humps on Aro Street for safer speeds

· Changes to parking on Epuni Street, Raroa Road, Holloway Road, Aro Street, and Ohiro Road to create the uphill bike lanes and allow buses and oncoming vehicles to pass safely

· Changes to some bus stops to improve efficiency, including installing one new stop on Raroa Road and removing one stop from Aro Street

· New signs and road markings on Raroa Crescent.

Proposed changes for the Ngaio connection route include: 

· An uphill bike lane heading towards Ngaio along Kaiwharawhara Road and Ngaio Gorge Road, and heading towards the city in uphill sections along Crofton Road and Kenya Street

· Painted sharrows in the downhill direction towards Ngaio along Crofton Road and Kenya Street, and towards the city along Ngaio Gorge and Kaiwharawhara roads

· Uphill cycle shoulder and downhill sharrows painted on Cameron Street

· New raised pedestrian crossings to support safer speeds and make it easier for people on foot to cross the road and get to bus stops:

o raising the existing pedestrian crossing at the corner of Crofton Road and Abbott Street

o a new raised pedestrian crossing outside 5 Ngaio Gorge Road

· A safer place for people to cross outside 28 Kaiwharawhara Road

· Some parking removal and clearways on Kaiwharawhara Road to enable the uphill bike lane, using a staged approach over two years

· Introducing short and long stay parking restrictions on Cameron Street

· Some parking removal along Kenya Street and Crofton Road to create uphill bike lanes and allow buses and oncoming vehicles to safely pass.

Proposed speed changes:

To complement these changes, we are also proposing speed changes:

· Extending the 30km/h zone in Ngaio Village from 11 Ottawa Road through to Crofton Road by the fish and chip shop

· Reducing the speed from 50 km/h to 30 km/h on Cameron Street

· Extending the 30km/h speed zone on Aro Street by 150m from the School of Philosophy to Willis Street.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will make the decision on the proposed speed changes under a different traffic law, and any feedback will be considered by them. We’re asking for feedback now as it’s likely these proposed changes would happen at the same time to achieve the best outcome for the community.

We’re consulting on both the road and speed change decisions at the same time, as the changes would be delivered together to achieve the best outcome for the community.

Council is expected to consider feedback from this consultation in December. If approved, work on the route is likely to start in early 2023. Both projects are using a staged approach, so while the bulk of the changes would be delivered in the first year, more gradual changes to parking along the routes will happen in subsequent years to allow businesses and residents time to adapt to the new road layout.

Information about the proposed changes is available online at transportprojects.org.nz/arovalley and transportprojects.org.nz/ngaio.

You will be able to provide feedback on the website from 31 October until 5pm 21 November. Alternatively, you can download a FreePost form or call us on 04 499 4444 and we will post one out.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Being Rich, White And Detained In Iran


One admirable thing about New Zealanders is that if we blunder into the bush in bad weather without proper food, clothing or a locator beacon, dozens of volunteers will still selflessly go in and do their best to bring us back alive. Ditto if we are a brainless couple who drove into Iran despite all the warnings against doing so. Regardless, the government and our MFAT bureaucrats will still work tirelessly to get us out ASAP, safe and sound. Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray may be bozos, but they’re our bozos...
More>>



 
 

Mayors: Propose Consensus Path Forward For Three Waters
The Mayors of Aotearoa New Zealand’s two biggest cities, Auckland and Christchurch, have put forward a joint proposal to make progress on the divisive “three waters” issue and achieve consensus... More>>


Government: First Nationwide Health Plan To Deliver Healthy Futures For New Zealanders
Health Minister Andrew Little welcomes Te Pae Tata | the Interim New Zealand Health Plan jointly developed by Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand and Te Aka Whai Ora – Māori Health Authority... More>>


Government: Historic Day For Everyday Workers As Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passes Third Reading
The Government has delivered on its election promise to support the lifting of incomes and working conditions of everyday kiwis with the passing of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill through Parliament, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

Greens: Proposals To Tax Excess Corporate Profit
The Green Party has today put forward proposals to ensure large corporations profiteering from high inflation are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet... More>>



Future For Local Government: Review Proposes Significant Changes To Strengthen Local Government System
Local government must be revitalised in order for New Zealand communities to thrive, according to a draft report published by the Review into the Future for Local Government... More>>


Te Pati Maori: Govt Must Now Implement Seabed Mining Position Domestically
Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and environment spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is celebrating the globally significant decision of the government to support a conditional international moratorium on seabed mining... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 