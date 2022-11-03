Mayor Seeks $400 Million Annual Returns From Port Land

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown intends Auckland ratepayers will collect $400 million of rates and dividends annually from the land currently used by Ports of Auckland Ltd (POAL).

“There is no scenario under which that will ever happen through port operations, which is why the Mayor believes the land must progressively move to its highest and best use, while remaining in public ownership in perpetuity,” a spokesperson for the Mayor said.

Mayor Brown wrote to POAL last month outlining his short- and medium-term expectations for the 100% Auckland Council-owned company.

These included ceasing port operations on Bledisloe Wharf as soon as possible and moving as quickly as possible to a 100% rail solution for containers to reduce congestion and lower carbon emissions.

Mayor Brown asked the port to work over the next five months with mana whenua Ngāti Whātua Orakei and other stakeholders, including business and community groups, on a plan and timeline to develop the area from the Ferry Building to Bledisloe Wharf into an area that can be enjoyed by all Aucklanders, with better access to the harbour including a view-shaft to the sea.

