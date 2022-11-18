The Kiwibank Local Hero Medallists 2023 Named

Now more than ever, it’s time to celebrate the people and moments that unite us. With great pride the New Zealander of the Year Awards Office present the 100 Kiwibank Local Hero Medallists for the 2023 Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Award Te Pou Toko o te Tau: a group of exceptional and diverse Kiwi, each taking extraordinary action to better our communities, and our nation.

Individually, they are everyday people having meaningful impact in their respective communities. Collectively, these outstanding individuals remind us of the true spirit of New Zealand, and reflect the mana of this prestigious award.

“If there has ever been a time to celebrate those who’ve made outstanding contributions to the wellbeing of our country, it’s now. It is a real privilege to honour the creative, selfless and visionary people that help make us proud to call Aotearoa home,” says Steve Jurkovich, Kiwibank Chief Executive.

2022 has marked a unique year for Aotearoa. After a few years of uncertainty, change and re-navigation, as a nation, we’ve had a rare opportunity to look inwards and move forward – focusing our attention to the challenges and opportunities that exist right here on our shores. Its been a time of reflection, and action as we move forward in new directions. From Kaitaia to Bluff, each of these Kiwibank Local Hero Medallists have gone above and beyond for others – pitching in post-pandemic to help establish new pathways, rebuilding communities and supporting the development of rangatahi. They’re our frontline workers and our unsung champions working tirelessly for their local hapori – communities.

Earlier this year, the New Zealander of the Year Awards Office called on Aotearoa to celebrate our people by nominating their local heroes. An overwhelming number of nominations were submitted and after careful consideration, 100 outstanding kiwi have been selected by our judges.

These outstanding kiwi’s from across the motu are a small selection of New Zealand’s 100 Kiwibank Local Hero Medallists for this year. To learn more about the Medallists and their incredible stories, visit nzawards.org.nz.

An independent and diverse judging panel made up of 50 judges from across Aotearoa had the unenviable task of evaluating and whittling down this year’s Kiwibank Local Hero of the Year nominations to the 100 Medallists we celebrate today. The Medallists are now in the running for the 2023 Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Award Te Pou Toko o te Tau. Semi-finalists for this award, and the six other award categories, will be announced mid-December.

The 2023 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa and supporting category winners will be announced at the New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala Dinner in Auckland on 30 March 2023 at the Cordis Hotel, Auckland.

For more information visit nzawards.org.nz.

