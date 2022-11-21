Huapai Incident And Schools In Lock Down

Police would like to acknowledge an incident in Huapai today that may have affected members of the community.

Around 10.22am, Police received reports of gunshots at an address on Main Road.

As a precaution, Police advised nearby schools to go into lock down.

This was a standard procedure, as with any firearms-reported incident in close proximity to educational institutions.

These lock downs have since been lifted, following Police enquiries.

We understand this must have been alarming for parents and members of the community alike.

Police want to reassure the community in Huapai that there is no threat to public safety.

Our enquiries remain ongoing, and we will advise the community if there are any updates.

Police would also like to thank the community for their patience and understanding as we carry out operational duties.

