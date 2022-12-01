15 Properties Restrained On The Back Of Operation Trump Card

The Police Asset Recovery Unit has restrained 15 properties belonging to two of those allegedly involved in the recent Operation Trump Card sting in Wellington District.

Operation Trump Card saw three people arrested for their alleged involvement in an organised burglary ring and a significant amount of stolen goods recovered.

The value of the 15 Wellington based properties involved is still being worked through but is expected to be in the millions.

The Asset Recovery Unit secured restraining orders pursuant to the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009 in the Wellington High Court last week.

This should send a clear message that the Asset Recovery Unit does not just target gangs, but anyone who wishes to profit off crime and cause harm to our communities.

