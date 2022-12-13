Road Closure – Kirkbride Road, Mangere Bridge - Counties Manukau

Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a car and a bus, on

Kirkbride Road, Mangere Bridge.

Police received a report of the crash shortly after 6.30pm. One person is

reported to have been critically injured.

Part of Kirkbride Road is closed while Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene

examination.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect

delays for several hours.

