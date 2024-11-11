Community Patrol & Taupo Neighbourhood Support - Secure Your Vehicle With Anti-theft Screws

On Sunday (10th November) Taupo Community Patrol and Taupo Neighbourhood Support teamed up with Bunnings for Bunnings Crime Prevention Week to help secure vehicles in Taupo with anti-theft screws. Part of the nationwide initiative, Safer Plates is a community-led project that aims to reduce the theft of number plates from vehicles.

Number plate theft is on the rise according to police figures, so it’s important to take action to protect your vehicle. Number plate thefts often occur during the hours of darkness, and the stolen number plates end up on other vehicles which are then used to comiit other criminal offences such as petrol theft, traffic violations, and even serious crimes like drug trafficking or robbery. During the event, Community Patrol volunteers Pete and Graham replaced standard number plate screws with specially designed screws to secure number plates onto vehicles. The screws are tamper-proof and require a special tool to remove, making it much more difficult for offenders to steal number plates.

According to Taupo Neighbourhood Support Coordinator Alivia Roberts, Safer Plates events are a great way for the community to come together and take action: "Number Plate thefts happen more often than you might think, so we are encouraging drivers to get their plates fitted with tamper-proof screws. Without them, it takes thieves just minutes to remove your number plates, and they're often not covered by insurance. If they're personalised plates, you’re looking at a fair amount of money to replace them.

"Having the anti-theft screws greatly reduces the chances of your vehicle being targeted, and you having to deal with the hassle involved if your number plates are used in other offending. If you're concerned about number plate theft, this is something simple and easy you can do to help prevent it happening to you."

"Another way to prevent vehicle theft, or theft from your vehicles including number plates, is to park your car inside your property rather than on the street if you can, or only park in well-lit and busy locations. Don't leave valuables in your vehicle, or if you must leave them, make sure they're out of sight. If you missed this event but are interested in securing your number plates, get in touch with Community Patrol, or contact the Taupo Neighbourhood Support office on 07 376 1601. Working together, we can make our community a safer place for everyone."

