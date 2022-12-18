Fatal Firearms Incident, Manukau

Attributed to Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Va'aelua.

A Police investigation is underway following a shooting outside a church on Puhinui Road, Manukau.

At 10am Police received a report that a person had been shot. The first officers on the scene administered urgent first aid but sadly the person died.

Police are following positive lines of enquiry to locate the offender, and the people who were present at the church are assisting Police with enquiries.

Police are also collecting CCTV footage from the church and at this early stage this is proving to be very helpful.

This appears be an isolated incident, as the victim was deliberately targeted.

Police are not in a position to comment any further at this stage.

Anyone who has information that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact Police on 105 and reference file number 221217/6485.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

