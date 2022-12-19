Planning Ahead For A Great Summer Break

The summer holidays are one of the best times of the year and a time for celebration in the community. To get the most out of the festive season, make sure you familiarise yourself with fireworks, road closures and alcohol-free areas taking place across the city.

To see a full list of Council opening hours visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/council/contact-us/holiday-period-opening-hours.

Fireworks

Tauranga will welcome in 2023 with fireworks at 9.30pm and midnight, launched from several locations across the city. Residents and visitors are invited to watch them from their deck or backyard, ideally from a slightly elevated point.

Although it’s a time of celebration for humans, we recommend keeping an eye on your pets throughout the night as fireworks can be frightening for animals.

Keep your pets (small or large) safe and secure for the night. And make sure your cat, or dog is microchipped and ensure the correct details are recorded with your council. If your pet somehow runs away from home this will help you reunite.

Alcohol-free areas

There are permanent alcohol-free areas in place across the city to support safety all year round, as well as temporary or extended alcohol-free areas to support a safer new year period.

Permanent alcohol-free areas are in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Locations include City Centre, Memorial Park, Greerton and more.

More information and maps can be viewed at www.tauranga.govt.nz/alcohol-free.

Temporary alcohol-free areas are in place throughout Tauranga from Monday, 26 December 2022 to Friday, 6 January 2023. Locations include Mount Maunganui, Gordon Spratt Reserve, Fergusson Park, Trustpower Baypark area and more.

More information and maps can be viewed at www.tauranga.govt.nz/temp-alcohol-free.

Traffic management

This summer is set to be one of Tauranga’s busiest event seasons to date. With a number of gigs, sporting events and celebrations taking place across the city, traffic management will be in place to help keep the community safe. The following road closures will take place from Tuesday, 27 December to Sunday, 8 January 2023.

More information on road closures this summer.



Event

Closure

Timings

EVES Surfbreaker Triathlon



Marine Parade (full road closure)

From 5am to 11am, Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Summer Haze

Hamilton Street West (full road closure)

From 6am Thursday, 29 December until 1am Saturday, 31 December 2022



Cameron Rd from Wharf Street to Chapel Street, Hamilton Street from Cameron Road to Willow Street, Harington Street from Cameron Road to Willow Street



From 10.30am Thursday, 29 December 2022 – 12.30am Friday, 30 December 2022

L.A.B

Hamilton Street West (full road closure)

From 6am Thursday, 29 December until 1am Saturday, 31 December 2022



Cameron Rd from Wharf Street to Chapel Street, Hamilton Street from Cameron Road to Willow Street, Harington Street from Cameron Road to Willow Street



From 12pm Friday, 30 December 2022 – 1am Saturday, 31 December 2022

Bay Dreams



Truman Lane (public access to transfer station maintained)



From 7am Tuesday, 3 January 2023 - 7am Wednesday, 4 January 2023





TEL – State Highway 2 closed in both directions, from the intersection of SH29a to Sandhurst Drive



From 8pm Tuesday, 3 January 2023 - 1am Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Exeter Street



From 7pm Tuesday, 3 January 2023 - 1am Wednesday, 4 January 2023



Juicy Fest



Truman Lane (public access to transfer station maintained)



From 7am Friday, 6 January 2023 - 7am Saturday, 7 January 2023





TEL – State Highway 2 closed in both directions, from the intersection of SH29a to Sandhurst Drive



From 8pm Friday, 6 January 2023 - 1am Saturday, 7 January 2023

Exeter Street



From 7pm Friday, 6 January 2023 - 1am Saturday, 7 January 2023



New Year’s Eve Community Celebrations



The Strand, from Devonport Road roundabout down to Harington Street roundabout





From 5pm, 31 December 2022 to 2am, 1 January 2023

Sikh Parade



Burrows Street, from Fourteenth Avenue to Fifteenth Avenue



From 11am – 2pm, 8 January



Rolling road closures on Fourteenth Avenue, Devonport Road, Eleventh Avenue, Fraser Street and Thirteenth Avenues





From 11.30am – 1.30pm, roads will reopen as the parade progresses





Community events

Residents can welcome in the New Year with family, friends, and neighbours at five free, family-friendly events across the city, 6pm – 9.30pm:

Gordon Spratt Reserve – Pāpāmoa

The Waterfront – Tauranga City Centre

Fergusson Park – Matua (accessible/low-sensory event 5.30pm – 6pm)

Tauranga Racecourse – Greerton (laser night show instead of fireworks)

Blake Park – Mount Maunganui

Each event will have entertainment as well as 9.30pm fireworks, apart from Greerton which will have a laser light show (due to the horses that live on site). All community events are alcohol and smoke-free.

More information

© Scoop Media

