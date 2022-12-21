Canterbury Asset Recovery Unit continues to disrupt harm

Canterbury Police's Asset Recovery Unit has made a number of significant restraints recently, continuing its focus on those profiting from organised crime in the district.

On 12 December, the High Court granted a forfeiture order in relation to property owned by a Rebels gang member.

About $81,000 cash and four rings valued at $25,000 were forfeited, having been previously seized as part of a methamphetamine investigation undertaken in Christchurch.

In an unrelated matter, an Asset Forfeiture Order for $37,800 has was granted by the High Court on 15 November relating to cash from a Tribesman gang member as part of Operation Soul.

These follow the recent forfeiture of the Head Hunters gang pad in Christchurch on 30 November.

Detective Senior Sergeant Stu McGowan says, “These forfeitures demonstrate Police’s ongoing commitment to disrupting gang activity that actively harms the community and allows them to profit from addiction.

"Criminals who continue to attempt to distribute and supply methamphetamine will be targeted by Police and have their unlawfully obtained profits stripped from them."

Police want to hear about proceeds of crime in our community - if any member of the public knows about people who are making money unlawfully, we want to hear from them so we can investigate and take appropriate action.

Anyone who is aware of or concerned about criminal activity in their communities is asked to contact Police, either on 105 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



