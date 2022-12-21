Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Canterbury Asset Recovery Unit continues to disrupt harm

Wednesday, 21 December 2022, 1:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Canterbury Police's Asset Recovery Unit has made a number of significant restraints recently, continuing its focus on those profiting from organised crime in the district.

On 12 December, the High Court granted a forfeiture order in relation to property owned by a Rebels gang member.

About $81,000 cash and four rings valued at $25,000 were forfeited, having been previously seized as part of a methamphetamine investigation undertaken in Christchurch.

In an unrelated matter, an Asset Forfeiture Order for $37,800 has was granted by the High Court on 15 November relating to cash from a Tribesman gang member as part of Operation Soul.

These follow the recent forfeiture of the Head Hunters gang pad in Christchurch on 30 November.

Detective Senior Sergeant Stu McGowan says, “These forfeitures demonstrate Police’s ongoing commitment to disrupting gang activity that actively harms the community and allows them to profit from addiction.

"Criminals who continue to attempt to distribute and supply methamphetamine will be targeted by Police and have their unlawfully obtained profits stripped from them."

Police want to hear about proceeds of crime in our community - if any member of the public knows about people who are making money unlawfully, we want to hear from them so we can investigate and take appropriate action.

Anyone who is aware of or concerned about criminal activity in their communities is asked to contact Police, either on 105 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
 

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Palestine’s Christmas And A Holiday Music Playlist


At this time of year, nominally Christian nations are preparing to celebrate the birth of Christ in Bethlehem. Last week however, the UN Human Rights Commission issued a press release condemning “the rampant Israeli settler violence and excessive use of force by Israeli forces” this year against Palestinians living on the occupied West Bank...
More>>



 
 

Government: New Zealand Welcomes New Global Deal For Nature
The COP15 summit in Montréal brought together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, who after four years of negotiations, have agreed a turning point for nature... More>>


Public Service Commission: Secretary For Children And Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki Ministry For Children Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Mr Chappie Te Kani to the position of Secretary for Children and Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki... More>>

Government: Offshore Renewables Explored As Part Of Transition To Clean Energy
The Government is seeking public feedback on the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure like wind farms, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods said today... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 