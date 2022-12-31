Serious Vehicle Crash - Don Buck Road, Massey, Auckland - Waitematā

Police are investigating the circumstances of a serious vehicle crash on Don Buck Road, Massey, Auckland.

At 4.16am Police were advised that a car had crashed on Don Buck road, Massey, Auckland.

Tragically a person was confirmed deceased at the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital in a serious condition.

Police are working to build a picture of what took place prior to the crash.

An examination of the crash scene is ongoing.

Don buck road between Gallony Av and Redhills road will remain closed.

We understand the road closure will cause disruption and officers are working hard to complete the scene examination as quickly as possible so the road can be reopened.

At this early stage of our investigation there is no further information we can provide.

© Scoop Media

