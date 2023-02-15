Cyclone Gabrielle Update For Whangārei Residents As At 1:20pm February 15 2023

The big clean up

While we know people will be wanting to get out and start on the big clean up, there is some planning that has to go into this, so we can all do this safely. At the moment, there are still thousands of households without roading access or power, as well as communities without water, and our resources are directed to helping these people.

Please be patient, things will look untidy for a while, as our priority is to clear roads and footpaths. We will return to clear debris from parks, roadsides and grass berms once we move out of the emergency phase of our response.

Please keep reporting any issues to us on 0800 932 463 or 09 430 4200 or online at www.wdc.govt.nz/ReportIt

Keep off the roads if you can as there are still hazards around. Don’t touch downed power lines or play, drive or swim in flood water. Keep away from walking tracks as there may be fallen trees and slips, we will be starting to inspect these today.

Green waste disposal

We are working on a disposal plan for tree branches and vegetation. Please hold on to your green waste and secure it properly until we provide further information.

Please use a professional arborist for clearing large vegetation.

Food waste disposal

For people who need to dispose of food spoiled by power cuts, please store it safely until you are able to dispose of it on your next collection day.

If your rubbish collection was missed on Monday 13 Feb or Tuesday 14 Feb, then either store your rubbish and put it out next week on your usual collection day.

Flood damaged items

All other solid waste should be disposed of the usual way and fees will apply.

If you have large flood damaged items to dispose of, check with your insurer to see if they will pay for a private skip bin.

Funding for those affected by Cyclone

If you and your family have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, you may be eligible for a Civil Defence Payment.

https://www.workandincome.govt.nz/products/a-z-benefits/civil-defence-payment.html

You can contact Ministry of Social Development for more information on these payments.

Phone: 0800 400 100

Timing:

Monday to Wednesday 7:00am – 5:00pm

Thursday and Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm

Insurance

Most insurance providers provide support during natural disasters and state of emergencies. Please contact your insurance provider to see what support they can provide.

https://www.icnz.org.nz/industry/media-releases/get-ready-for-cyclone-gabrielle/

https://www.icnz.org.nz/industry/media-releases/flood-advice-stay-safe-and-contact-your-insurer-early/

Evacuation Centre

If you are displaced by Cyclone Gabrielle, you can go to the Civil Defence Centre at McKay Stadium, 97 Western Hills Drive, Kensington. Its open from 8:00am to 6:00pm.

Cyclone-damaged building inspections

If your house has suffered damage by Cyclone Gabrielle, please contact us (09 430 4200) so a rapid building assessment can be carried out to assess the damage, existing or potential hazards, record details of the damage and assign appropriate placards to buildings to identify any restrictions of use.

Our district has been designated by WDC’s CDEM Controller under Subpart 6B of the Building Act 2004. This provides for end-to-end management of damaged buildings following an emergency event.

Full details of the Rapid Building Assessment system can be found on the MBIE Building Performance website:

https://www.building.govt.nz/managing-buildings/managing-buildings-in-an-emergency/north-island-severe-weather-events-2023/

Information on building consent requirements for repairing damaged buildings is available on our website:

https://www.wdc.govt.nz/Services/Building/Buildings-and-emergencies

How to stay safe during clean up

If you're getting involved with cleaning up storm or flood damage in your community, make sure you keep yourself safe while you're working.

Stay away from flood waters, including flooded streams.

Wear gloves and boots and do not take unnecessary risks.

Do not try to clear landslips yourself.

Be aware of your surroundings. Be aware of your surroundings - avoid electrical lines, insects, wild or stray animals, and long periods under the sun.

Wash your hands with soap and water after the clean-up.

If it’s a big job, please report it:

www.wdc.govt.nz/ReportIt or 09 430 4200

Welfare and assistance

https://www.nrc.govt.nz/civildefence/cyclonesupport/

Get support for businesses in Northland

https://www.northchamber.co.nz/business-support/get-business-support/

Coping during power outage:

https://www.wdc.govt.nz/files/assets/public/documents/community/emergency-info/power-outage-brochure.pdf

