Name Release - Beach Haven Death

Police can now confirm the name of the person who died in a fatal assault at the intersection of Tramway Road and Beach Haven Road on Friday 3 March.

He was Joshuah Tasi, 28, of Beach Haven.

Police extend our condolences to Joshuah’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

Joshuah’s family would like to thank all of the people who helped him and provided first aid at the scene.

His family requests privacy at this time while they come to terms with the loss of their family member.

We ask that their wishes are respected.

