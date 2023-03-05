Name Release - Beach Haven Death
Sunday, 5 March 2023, 5:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm the name of the person who died in
a fatal assault at the intersection of Tramway Road and
Beach Haven Road on Friday 3 March.
He was Joshuah
Tasi, 28, of Beach Haven.
Police extend our
condolences to Joshuah’s family and friends at this
extremely difficult time.
Joshuah’s family would
like to thank all of the people who helped him and provided
first aid at the scene.
His family requests privacy at
this time while they come to terms with the loss of their
family member.
We ask that their wishes are
respected.
