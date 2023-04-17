Twenty Too Many: Operation Stops Drink Drivers In Auckland

Police are disappointed after a road safety operation in central Auckland identified 20 people drink driving during a peak period.

Road safety checkpoints, set up alongside Auckland Transport, ran at sites across the area on Friday and Saturday nights as part of Operation Safer Roads.

Acting Inspector Ngahiraka Latimer, Auckland City District’s Road Policing Manager, says more than 6,000 compulsory breath tests were conducted.

“Twenty people were stopped from drink driving, but that is 20 people too many,” she says.

"Friday and Saturday nights are typically very busy for the central city as people come into the area for the nightlife, to see friends or for events – so expect to see Police anywhere, anytime.”

Acting Inspector Latimer says drink driving places unacceptable risks to everyone on the road, which could result in serious injury or death.

“Road safety belongs to everyone and we refuse to accept that death and injury is the price we all pay for using our roads”

“We do not want to be in a position where we are having to tell whānau that their loved one has died and will not becoming home.”

Police continue to work together with our partners, working hard to reduce harm on the roads.

“We can’t do this alone – we need your help,” acting Inspector Latimer says.

Our message is simple:

Do not drink and drive - organise a sober driver, catch a taxi

Do not pick up the phone when driving – stay focussed on the road

Always wear your seat belt and drive to the conditions

Those found to be driving with excess breath alcohol will face further enforcement action as a result.

