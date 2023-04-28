Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cook River Bridge, SH6, Overnight And Daytime Closures South Westland – Updated Times

Friday, 28 April 2023, 3:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

South Westland night drivers need to plan ahead for four overnight closures next week, between Fox Glacier and Haast, at the Cook River Bridge, SH6.

The bridge is getting routine, pre-winter maintenance. The times for these closures have altered from what we previously advertised and the closure is for six full hours each night.

Next week 1-4 May

Cook River Bridge will be closed from 11 pm each night to 5 am the following morning, Monday – Thursday.

Following week, Tuesday, 9 May

The following week, there will be two, two-hour daytime closures on Tuesday 9 May from 10am-midday and 2-4 pm.

  • All these planned closures are dependent upon good weather and if it is wet, they may be rescheduled.
  • Emergency vehicles will be accommodated at short notice.
  • Electronic signs will advertise and update closure dates at Makarora, Haast, Fox Glacier, Hokitika and also at Fox Glacier and Bruce Bay.

Waka Kotahi thanks all SH6 South Westland drivers for their patience while this key work on our single lane bridges is safely completed ahead of winter.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Tax Injustice, And On Being Prepped For War With China


The IRD’s significant research proves that the rich (on average) are taxed on their income at less than half the rate paid by ordinary wage and salary earners. They also pay a far smaller proportion of their income in GST. Even worse, the research demonstrates the snowballing nature of wealth. Only if you’re wealthy can you invest your income in the barely-taxed capital gains that make you even wealthier, while also hiding the income in trusts and shell companies and offshore havens. All of this not only compounds the injustice, but widens the income gap even further... More>>


 
 

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record
The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. “The recent release of benefit statistics... More>>

Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland
Good afternoon everyone, it’s great to be with you today. Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period... More>>

Government: IRD Report Shows Wealthy NZers Pay Much Lower Tax Rates Than Other Earners
Inland Revenue research released today reveals a large differential between the tax rates ordinary New Zealanders pay on their full income compared with the super-wealthy, Revenue Minister David Parker says... More>>

ALSO:



SAFE For Animals: New Zealand Makes History By Becoming The First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea
Live export by sea will be finally banned this weekend, on 30 April 2023. The milestone will be marked with celebratory events across the country... More>>

Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government
Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering Aotearoa New Zealand’s 2026–2030 emissions budget... More>>


Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy
The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement last week that the Government’s transport support package will end in June... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 