Cook River Bridge, SH6, Overnight And Daytime Closures South Westland – Updated Times

South Westland night drivers need to plan ahead for four overnight closures next week, between Fox Glacier and Haast, at the Cook River Bridge, SH6.

The bridge is getting routine, pre-winter maintenance. The times for these closures have altered from what we previously advertised and the closure is for six full hours each night.

Next week 1-4 May

Cook River Bridge will be closed from 11 pm each night to 5 am the following morning, Monday – Thursday.

Following week, Tuesday, 9 May

The following week, there will be two, two-hour daytime closures on Tuesday 9 May from 10am-midday and 2-4 pm.

All these planned closures are dependent upon good weather and if it is wet, they may be rescheduled.

Emergency vehicles will be accommodated at short notice.

Electronic signs will advertise and update closure dates at Makarora, Haast, Fox Glacier, Hokitika and also at Fox Glacier and Bruce Bay.

Waka Kotahi thanks all SH6 South Westland drivers for their patience while this key work on our single lane bridges is safely completed ahead of winter.

