April Climate Summary - Dry & Warm For Many

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 8:33 pm
Press Release: NIWA

Highlights:

- April 2023 was a dry and warm month for much of Aotearoa New Zealand, with the lower and western South Island being particularly sunny

- There were more northeasterly winds than normal over the country

- It was a relatively dry month for many, including Napier, which received just 28% of its normal April rainfall. However, there were occasional periods of heavy rainfall to some places

- Atmospheric instability resulted in several thunderstorms, with five tornadoes reported across New Zealand during the month

- The nationwide average temperature was 14.4°C

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



