Regional Council Welcomes Reopening Of SH2



The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council welcomes the reopening of State Highway 2 between Wairoa and Napier next Sunday (14 May).

Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says “This is welcome news for Hawke’s Bay. Re-connecting Wairoa with the rest of the region is critical to our path forward as we recover from the effects of the cyclone.”

Cr. Martin Williams, Chair of the HBRC Transport Committee says "This is massive for Wairoa. It has been just so tough on their communities to have had this lifeline to Hawke's Bay severed. Waka Kotahi is to be commended for their hard mahi in getting Wairoa and the rest of Hawke’s Bay reconnected as quickly as they have. We owe them a debt of gratitude.”

For further information please refer to the Waka Kotahi release: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/sh2-wairoa-to-napier-opening-next-sunday-14-may/

