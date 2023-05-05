Regional Council Welcomes Reopening Of SH2
Friday, 5 May 2023, 1:15 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council
The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council welcomes the
reopening of State Highway 2 between Wairoa and Napier next
Sunday (14 May).
Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby
says “This is welcome news for Hawke’s Bay.
Re-connecting Wairoa with the rest of the region is critical
to our path forward as we recover from the effects of the
cyclone.”
Cr. Martin Williams, Chair of the HBRC
Transport Committee says "This is massive for Wairoa. It has
been just so tough on their communities to have had this
lifeline to Hawke's Bay severed. Waka Kotahi is to be
commended for their hard mahi in getting Wairoa and the rest
of Hawke’s Bay reconnected as quickly as they have. We owe
them a debt of gratitude.”
For further information
please refer to the Waka Kotahi release: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/sh2-wairoa-to-napier-opening-next-sunday-14-may/
