Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Mammoth Effort To Save Black Sheep Animal Sanctuary

Friday, 12 May 2023, 3:54 pm
Press Release: Black Sheep Animal Sanctuary

While Aotearoa is facing climate change rather than an ice age, the Black Sheep Animal Sanctuary Ōtaki is making a truly mammoth effort to keep the lights on at their Ōtaki haven for rescued animals, while buying in winter feed supplies.

Teapot, an adorable pig, is offering extra grunt to the fundraising campaign. Teapot was rescued as a tiny piglet, hiding under a bush and suffering from pneumonia and a parasite infestation. He is now playful and thriving, enjoying frolicking with his best mate, a young pig named Blue.

Teapot and Blue are just two of the over 200 animals who have found shelter at the sanctuary, which also homes goats, sheep, roosters, cows, horses, ducks, geese, rabbits, turkeys and many more. Like Teapot, the rescued residents are often ill or injured when they arrive and require specialised care to regain health.

Human animals are also essential for a smoothly running sanctuary. Kate Waghorn and Lyss Baumgartner are two of the on-site team who regularly labour around the clock, trimming hooves, preparing feed, maintaining fences and animal housing, organising enrichment activities and tending to sick animals.

Kate and Lyss also put their time towards the sanctuary’s Opportunity for Animals opshops in Newtown and Miramar. “While the shops cover many of our daily expenses and animal sponsorship is a great help, rising costs across the board mean we need to reach out for extra donations for large unexpected bills,” says Kate.

Unfortunately, replacing the outdated power system at the sanctuary is one of those urgent bills, arising just as the Black Sheep needs to buy in mountains of winter feed. In the wake of Hurricane Gabrielle, hay is scarce and expensive. This is an “emergency situation”, Lyss emphasises.

Hence, the Mammoth Sanctuary Fundraiser. The sanctuary is aiming to raise $30,000 to upgrade the power system, while buying in winter feed, paying off the vet bills and repairing other infrastructure such as essential vehicles and a failing water pump.


“We’re so grateful for the support we’ve received in the past, and we’re hoping the community will come through for us and the animals again”, says Lyss.

Help little Teapot and his companions through a mammoth effort to share the Givealittle campaign.

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/mammoth-sanctuary-fundraiser-the-black-sheep

 

ENDS

 

Contact: Lyss Baumgartner 02040207018

opportunityforanimals@yahoo.co.nz

Black Sheep Animal Sanctuary Ōtaki - Facebook

http://www.theblacksheep.org.nz - Website

Black Sheep Animal Sanctuary (@blacksheepanimalsanctuary) - Instagram

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Black Sheep Animal Sanctuary on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: Labour’s Epic Fail On Seabed Mining

Seabed mining pits environment harm and the interests of indigenous communities against the relatively few jobs for locals, and the relatively large potential profits for mining companies. As Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says, The application by Trans-Tasman Resources involved taking: "Millions of tonnes of iron, titanium, vanadium from the seabed ... by dredging up millions of tonnes of the sea floor." More>>



 
 

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs (ACT), violent criminals (National), greater investment in policing (Labour), social justice (Green Party) and problems with the criminal justice system (Te Pāti Māori). What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>


Northland Regional Council: Lake Taharoa Vegetation Loss Investigated

Investigations are underway into the mysterious loss of most of the submerged vegetation in Lake Taharoa, the largest in the Kai Iwi dune lakes group and Northland’s deepest lake. More>>


350 Aotearoa: Over 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Clean Energy Funding

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>


National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 