Overnight Closure Between Puhoi And Oteha Valley Road Next Thursday

Waka Kotahi is advising that essential maintenance work will take place on State Highway 1 (SH1) southbound between Puhoi and Oteha Valley Road on Thursday 25 May between 9pm and 5am.

A signposted detour will direct traffic via Hibiscus Coast Road, Dairy Flat Highway and Oteha Valley Road, adding approximately 20 minutes to your journey. Please plan with this in mind.

During this closure, our team will be working alongside the Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth team to minimise the disruption to motorists.

As our team will be carrying out multiple maintenance activities such as vegetation control and stormwater activities, there will be increased noise levels. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.

Please note this work is weather dependant and may change from advertised dates. We recommend checking www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/auckland for latest updates for starting journey.

Waka Kotahi thanks you for your support while we complete this essential maintenance.

