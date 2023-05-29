Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Arthur’s Pass Highway Closed For Most Of A Weekend, 10 And 11 June

Monday, 29 May 2023, 11:58 am
Press Release: NZTA

People who use SH73 between the West Coast and Canterbury will need to check the timing of their journeys or take the Lewis Pass (SH7) the weekend of 10 and 11 June.

KiwiRail is replacing a rail level crossing east of Jacksons at McDonalds Road over two weekend days and nights (Saturday and Sunday nights). This will require a full highway closure for most of the weekend says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

  • The hours SH73 will be closed are from 11 am Saturday, 10 June to 5 am Monday, 12 June.
  • There will be a two-hour opening Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
  • Emergency vehicles will be allowed through at short notice.
  • Arthur’s Pass and Otira can be accessed from the east side of SH73, the Christchurch side, at all times.
  • Check the Waka Kotahi highways page for updates closer to this date: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/west-coast/roadworks/426840

On Monday, 12 June, work will continue 5 am to 10 pm with delays up to 30 minutes.

Given an average of 1500 vehicles travel through Otira daily, the Lewis Pass route will be much busier than usual that weekend.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero – our plan to achieve this vision

· Our vision – video explaining Road to Zero and what we’re trying to achieve

