Rain, Cloud And Warmer Temperatures

Covering period of Monday 29th May to Thursday 1st June

MetService is forecasting an easing in conditions for northern areas this week, but continuing rainfall, and strong winds at times, for the West Coast.

The passage of the low currently affecting New Zealand will leave a westerly flow with embedded fronts behind it. This means generally wet conditions for the west of the South Island, with pulses of showers for the North Island.

MetService Heavy Rain Warnings are currently in place for Bay of Plenty, northern Gisborne/Tairāwhiti, and Tasman, and should end overnight tonight (Monday), but heavy falls are expected to continue over Westland until Tuesday evening.

MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie explains, “Wednesday brings a short respite from the worst of conditions for Westland, but further heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, looks set to impact most of the South Island on Thursday, with more warnings likely.”

“The front crosses the North Island on Friday, with a brief and less severe period of rain and wind,” Baillie continues, “The northwest flow over the Alps brings unseasonably warm conditions for Canterbury and Otago on Thursday, with the first day of Winter possibly bringing a 20+ maximum temperature for Christchurch.”.

Temperatures drop across Aotearoa after this for Friday, with Christchurch expecting 13 degrees on Saturday and Auckland 16.

A sneak peek at the King’s Birthday long weekend shows cool conditions, with Saturday likely bringing the best weather in most places. For those making plans or travelling over the long weekend it is important to stay up to date with our latest forecasts at MetService.com or MetService App.

