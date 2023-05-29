Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rain, Cloud And Warmer Temperatures

Monday, 29 May 2023, 2:01 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Monday 29th May to Thursday 1st June

MetService is forecasting an easing in conditions for northern areas this week, but continuing rainfall, and strong winds at times, for the West Coast.

The passage of the low currently affecting New Zealand will leave a westerly flow with embedded fronts behind it. This means generally wet conditions for the west of the South Island, with pulses of showers for the North Island.

MetService Heavy Rain Warnings are currently in place for Bay of Plenty, northern Gisborne/Tairāwhiti, and Tasman, and should end overnight tonight (Monday), but heavy falls are expected to continue over Westland until Tuesday evening.

MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie explains, “Wednesday brings a short respite from the worst of conditions for Westland, but further heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, looks set to impact most of the South Island on Thursday, with more warnings likely.”

“The front crosses the North Island on Friday, with a brief and less severe period of rain and wind,” Baillie continues, “The northwest flow over the Alps brings unseasonably warm conditions for Canterbury and Otago on Thursday, with the first day of Winter possibly bringing a 20+ maximum temperature for Christchurch.”.

Temperatures drop across Aotearoa after this for Friday, with Christchurch expecting 13 degrees on Saturday and Auckland 16.

A sneak peek at the King’s Birthday long weekend shows cool conditions, with Saturday likely bringing the best weather in most places. For those making plans or travelling over the long weekend it is important to stay up to date with our latest forecasts at MetService.com or MetService App.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National‘s Aversion To Transparency

In the last year of a second term in government. the election outcome shouldn’t even be close. All that’s required for a competent Opposition to be streets ahead in the polls, is an ability to look like a credible government-in-waiting. Instead, we’ve got a very tight contest. There’s a reason for that. Under its current leader, National can’t manage to stop its own avowed coalition partner from stealing its traditional supporters... More>>



 
 

Labour Congress 2023: Chris Hipkins Speech

126 days ago I had the tremendous honour of becoming the Leader of the Labour Party and three days after that the enormous privilege of being sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st Prime Minister... More>>


Labour Congress 2023: Grant Robertson Speech

Welcome to sunny and calm Wellington, which I know those of you who are visiting would of course expect to be the case. It’s been a busy week since we put forward the 2023 Budget... More>>


Government: New Campaign Suggests Energy Saving Tips

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has launched a new public information campaign to help Kiwis keep their homes warm and dry with lower power bills this winter... More>>


NZ Council Of Trade Unions: National’s Tax Plan Blows Out To $8.2 Billion

The cost of the National Party’s promised changes to tax thresholds has blown out to a total of $8.2 billion over four years, according to Council of Trade Unions... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 