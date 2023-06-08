Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ocean Community Group Calls For Marine Conservation Alliance For Aotearoa New Zealand (NZ)

Thursday, 8 June 2023, 5:19 pm
Press Release: Blue Cradle Foundation

On June 8th, International World Ocean Day, marine conservation and education NGO Blue Cradle Foundation has released a Declaration calling for a National Marine Conservation Alliance. In its statement of intent, He Toka Tū Moana – A rock standing firm in the sea, the organization calls for the formation of a marine philanthropy strategy and the setting up of a collaborative Sustainable Blue Finance Roundtable, to address the severe lack of funding going towards marine conservation, management and education across Aotearoa NZ.

The Blue Cradle Foundation is a Charitable Trust (CC57834) set up in 2020. It began working in Waitaha/Canterbury with community groups including Pōhatu penguins, supported by local hapū, the Rātā Foundation, Christchurch City Council, and Environment Canterbury.

Since, it has worked nationally and internationally and has been supported by an increasing number of community groups, institutions, donors, iwi and hapū. With help from Foundation North, MFAT, UNESCO, Hansaworld and the French Embassy, Blue Cradle worked with Cawthron and the Institute for Environmental Scientific Research (ESR) on microplastics and biosecurity research expeditions as well as international workshop exchanges with Tahiti.

In 2023, through a partnership with Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa, support from Business Events Tourism New Zealand and the Department of Internal Affairs, Blue Cradle made it to second place in a bid for Te-Whanganui-a-Tara/Wellington to host the 6th International Marine Protected Area Congress (IMPAC), co-hosted with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). It is currently applying to become an IUCN member and continuing to work with iwi, community and government partners to prepare an IMPAC7 bid.

Blue Cradle is committed to inspiring and engaging the public towards the crucial importance of working together to preserve a healthy ocean, in the context of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, while at the same time reaching the marine protection objectives of the Global Biodiversity Framework. As an organisation, it is committed to bottom-up and social equity conservation approaches, working with traditional owners and Indigenous knowledge, through co-design, co-governance and co-monitoring of the ocean.

You don't need to be a champion to protect the ocean. Blue Cradle works in partnerships, making marine conservation more accessible and equitable for all.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Blue Cradle Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Saudi Sports-Washing

Since sport is our global religion, it isn’t surprising that the theocratic Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken the redemptive power of sportswashing to the point where its massive investment in professional sports may be hoodwinking the West into overlooking the Kingdom’s terrible human rights record. More>>



 
 

Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


National: Another False Statement Means Wood Must Go

Revelations that Michael Wood emailed a false answer to media about his pecuniary interests shortly after becoming Transport Minister means the PM must sack him, National’s Paul Goldsmith says. More>>


Government: Primary Teachers' Top Base Salary To Rise To $100,000

Primary teachers have agreed to the Government’s pay offer which will see the top base salary step rise to $100,000 by December 2024. More>>


Government: New Moves To Curb Youth Vaping

From August this year, all vaping devices sold in NZ will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries, which will limit the sale of disposable vapes to young people. Any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be also off-limits for new shops. More>>


Government: NZ Well Placed As Economy Affects Govt Books

The Government books are reflecting a further moderation in economic activity, although NZ is well placed to face the challenges of living costs, recent extreme weather, & a subdued global economy. More>>


National: Releases Infrastructure For The Future Plan

National will address New Zealand’s yawning infrastructure deficit to drive economic growth and better living standards for Kiwis, National’s Infrastructure spokesperson Chris Bishop says. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 