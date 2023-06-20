UPDATE: State Highway 6 reopens following serious crash at Owen Junction

Update 5 pm:

State Highway 6 near the Owen Junction, between Murchison and Kawatiri Junction, has re-opened.

Traffic management will be in place from 8 am tomorrow morning for the recovery of the truck.

Road users are asked to take care when driving through the crash site

Updates on the highway's status can be found on the Waka Kotahi website and our social media channels.

Highway conditions for Tasman

Waka Kotahi NZTA Top of the South

2.15 pm:

State Highway 6 is closed to traffic as emergency services and contractors attend a truck crash near Owen Junction.

The crash, a truck rollover near Two Mile Creek Bridge north of Murchison, was reported shortly after one pm this afternoon.

Contractors have closed the road to allow the crash scene to be investigated and cleared. The highway is closed at Rait Road and east of Two Mile Bridge.

The closure is expected to last for some time, and there is no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

There are no local detours, so people travelling between Nelson and Murchison and the West Coast should avoid the area, use an alternative route, or delay their travel until the highway is reopened.

The highway’s status can be checked on the Waka Kotahi website.

Highway conditions for Tasman

