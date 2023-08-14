Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Bay Of Plenty Mayors Join Forces In Response To Climate Risk

Monday, 14 August 2023, 6:41 pm
Press Release: Rotorua Lakes Council

Bay of Plenty Mayors, Chairs and Councils are taking a collaborative approach to climate risk mitigation.

On Friday (11 August) the Bay of Plenty Mayoral Forum discussed current and planned work across local government in the region in response to climate risk.

Across the board, councils are implementing climate action plans, investing to ensure infrastructure is resilient and reliable, identifying areas of vulnerability and options for intervention, ensuring growth plans reflect the impact of climate change, and future-proofing communities through the inclusion of climate adaptation actions in upcoming long-term plans.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Climate Change Risk Assessment was presented to the Mayoral Forum and released publicly in April this year. The risk assessment provides a regional overview of current and future climate risks with the aim of identifying and highlighting areas where a focused effort is needed to manage these risks. The outputs from the assessment establish a common baseline for the region and help to raise community awareness of risk, and support subsequent local risk assessments.

A Technical Working Group, established through the risk assessment project, updated the forum on work underway across the region. The update included the main areas of focus for each council and relevant sectors.

Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council Climate Change Programme Manager, Nic Newman, says the risks identified across the region are varied and complex and unless we start addressing them now, they’re only going to compound in the future.

“The discussion held at the Mayoral Forum highlighted the breadth of projects that are already underway in this climate adaptation space, right across the region. Regardless of their size, no council is sitting on their hands waiting for central Government to offer solutions and are simply cracking on with taking a closer look at risks specific to their city and factoring this into their planning.

“There is huge value in this joined up approach, not only in the opportunities to collaborate but in ensuring there is no duplication of work. The Technical Working Group will continue to keep the Mayoral Forum updated of progress across all councils.”

Rotorua Mayor and Chair of the Mayoral Forum, Tania Tapsell, says “It’s not enough to just talk about climate change, our communities need to see action and solutions.

“Sharing information across the region helps us to plan and prepare for investment and changes needed to address the impacts of severe weather and climate events.

“This approach will help deliver better outcomes for our Bay of Plenty communities as we support each other in our future climate planning.”

The full agenda for the Mayoral Forum is available to view here.

Parts of this meeting were livestreamed and you can watch the recording of the meeting here.

Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The 'GST Off Fruit And Vegetables' Saga

Any package that offers relief on the cost of healthy food (plus a boost to Working For Families entitlements) is better than nothing. If enacted, Labour’s move would also create a precedent for expanding the exemption in future. That’s where the good news begins & ends. To be equally clear, Te Pāti Maori have the right policy on this issue - our GST food exemption should, as in Australia, remove taxation from all unprocessed food & ingredients. More


Election: Twitter Reacts To Chippy's 'Game Changer' On GST


 
 
Weekend Podcast: BlackRock & Polls With Special Guest Peter Field

Making his debut with the 'Politics from Canterbury' team is University of Canterbury Associate Professor Peter Field who discusses geopolitics, investment giant BlackRock, banning cell phones from schools, and the latest political poll in which Labour slumped to 27%. More


Green Party: Revolutionary Clean Power Payment Policy

Grants of up to $6,000 will be provided to homeowners for various upgrades, including improved insulation, replacing fossil-fuel appliances with clean alternatives like heat pumps, and investing in rooftop solar power. Interest-free loans of up to $30,000 will be available to facilitate comprehensive zero-carbon home upgrades. More


Peter Dunne: Election Countdown Is On

In 2020, almost 68% of votes were cast before election day, up considerably from the 47% cast early in 2017. By election day this year most voters will have already voted. More

Government: Acts To Close Gender Pay Gap

"Around 900 entities with over 250 employees will be required to publicly report their gender pay gap ... Requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers," says Minister for Women Jan Tinetti. More


Green Party: A Comparison Between The Green Party’s & Labour’s Family Support

"Hundreds of thousands of people are struggling to cover things like food, rent, mortgage repayments, and power bills. We are the only party with a plan to make sure everyone gets the support they need to cover the weekly shop, pay the bills, & afford rent ... paid for from a fair tax system," says Ricardo Mendendez March. More


Government: 50,000 More Kiwis Eligible For Insulation Grants

Extending eligibility criteria means many more lower-income homeowners will now meet the criteria and more families will be able to enjoy comfortable homes without feeling they need to economise on heating. More

