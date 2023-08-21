Protecting Our Future

In advance of the election, the New Zealand Conservation Authority is challenging political parties to tell New Zealanders how they will be addressing the combined crises of biodiversity loss and climate change - how they will work with tangata whenua and communities to secure resilient and thriving environments for future generations.

The impacts of climate change and consequences for biodiversity have been seen this year throughout the country and globally. Healthy oceans, waterways and land are critical for ensuring the well-being of New Zealanders. The Authority urges public discussion and the release of policy initiatives or discussion about these inextricably linked and critically important challenges.

Authority Chair, Edward Ellison said: “There is a need for urgent and strategic action to respond to the consequences of climate change and biodiversity loss that we are already experiencing. Human-induced change is having profound impacts on human health, economic and environmental well-being. The NZCA supports conservation and protection tools that utilise the holistic approach of te ao Māori and recognises our reliance on the natural world and builds climate resilience.”

“Key stressors such as changes in land and sea use, direct exploitation of organisms, pollution and invasion of alien species do not act in isolation – the interactive and compounding effects can reduce ecosystem resilience and lead to the loss of diversity and declining environmental health.”

Climate change, and associated biodiversity loss, particularly indigenous biodiversity loss, have been identified as the biggest health threats facing humanity. The impacts are already seen in extreme weather events, forced displacement, disease, food insecurity and pressures on mental health.

Te Mana o Te Taiao (The Aotearoa New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy 2020) includes ambitious goals for the protection of marine, terrestrial, and freshwater ecosystems and species. Internationally the adoption of nature-based solutions is gaining momentum as the recognition of the impacts of climate on biodiversity and human health become increasingly evident.

“We need to see political leadership and cross-party commitment to address the urgency of these issues for future generations. Aligning work on climate change and biodiversity is an opportunity to take strong action in both areas. We need to ensure our response to the climate crisis also improves the resilience of our native ecosystems and does not further their destruction.”

