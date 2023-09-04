Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Public Meeting Scheduled To Discuss Plan Change 29

Monday, 4 September 2023, 3:56 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

A public meeting will be held on Thursday, 7 September, at the Trafalgar Centre northern extension to discuss Plan Change 29, Nelson Mayor Nick Smith has announced.

“I know there are many concerns and questions about Plan Change 29 and I have received a lot of requests for a public meeting. These proposed changes to our planning rules will shape the future of Nelson for decades and we want to get the detail right. We also want to have as much community engagement as possible.”

Council is proposing with Plan Change 29 significant changes to the Nelson Resource Management Plan to allow greater intensity of housing and better rules for managing storm and seismic risks. The housing changes are being made in response to an increasing population, insufficient housing in the region, and to fulfil Council’s obligations under Government’s National Policy Statement for Urban Development 2020.

“The feedback we received at the market on Saturday was that Nelsonians are feeling overwhelmed by the complexity of changes, the scale of change and the huge amount of documentation,” Mayor Nick says.

“The public meeting is an opportunity for people to better understand Plan Change 29, to ask questions on the changes and process and to comment on them.

“We recognise that these are big changes for our community. We want to provide every possible opportunity for people to understand the changes and to have input.”

The public meeting is scheduled to run from 7pm to 9pm with Council staff, Mayor and Councillors in attendance.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Green Party: National’s Climate Pledge A Joke

“National say they are committed to climate action on the one hand, but their actual policies make a lie of that commitment. It is disingenuous at best, straight up dishonest at worst. Their 2050 pledge is a sleight of hand designed to disguise their real intentions. Make no mistake: National will relegate climate action to the margins," says James Shaw. More



 
 
NZCTU: Christopher Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More


Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More


Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More

Government: Clamping Down On Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 