Additional Access To Flexible Supports For More Disabled People Welcomed

Friday, 8 September 2023, 5:14 pm
Press Release: Te Kahui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission

The Government’s announcement that more disabled people and tāngata whaikaha Māori will be able to access more flexible support is a move in the right direction, says Kaihautū Tika Hauātanga Disability Rights Commissioner Prudence Walker.

The Government today said that Enabling Good Lives (EGL) will be extended to two new sites benefiting 1,000 people in underserved communities over four years, and another 5,400 people will experience change over four years through transforming existing disability support services.

“While we welcome the funding focus and priorities, the scale and pace for change is a bit disappointing given how long disabled people have been waiting for transformation.”

Walker says she is pleased to see investment in capacity building and the priority for underserved communities as this is critical to the success of transformation.

“Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission welcomes the commitment to work in partnership with Whānau Ora which will provide tāngata whaikaha Māori with more culturally appropriate options for support.”

She says she hopes more disability support organisations commit to working in flexible and responsive ways to provide disabled people with better choice and control without waiting for a specific roll-out of the EGL approach in their area.

Walker says changes to existing disability support services should be designed with, and led by, disabled people.

“We were also pleased to see the Budget 2023 investment in improving safeguarding for disabled people and adults at risk and that this focus has been maintained in the announcement today.”

The need to strengthen Safeguarding systems was recommended in the Commission’s 2021 reports on violence and abuse experienced by disabled people: ‘Acting now for a violence and abuse free future’ and ‘Whakamanahia te Tiriti, whakahaumarutia te tangata Honour the Treaty, protect the person’.

