Policies Up For Review Ahead Of Long-term Plan

Porirua City Council is reviewing a suite of policies in the lead-up to next year’s three-yearly review of the Long-term Plan (LTP), which sets the budget for the city for the next 30 years.

Up for review and consultation are:

- Rating Policy - which considers the rules around how rates are set and the components that make up the rates (not setting the amount of the rates - that will happen next year in the LTP process)

- Revenue and Finance Policy - relating to Council’s sources and levels of funding, and the public/private split for funding Council activities

- Significance and Engagement Policy - which determines the level of significance and types of engagement required when Council makes decisions for the city

These policies are required by the Local Government Act 2002, and flow into the LTP process.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says with the challenges and costs facing Council and the community, next year’s LTP process will be more important than ever.

"We have challenges ahead and will face some tough decisions - so a big part of that will be finding out from our people what’s important to them and how they want their rates invested. These conversations will happen early next year, and we urge you to get involved."

More information on the current policies up for review and how to give feedback can be found here: www.poriruacity.govt.nz/haveyoursay

Hard copies of the consultation documents are available at libraries and the council building in Cobham Court.

There will be two drop-in sessions held at the City Hub, 7 Serlby Place, for those wanting to speak to council officers or get more information:

Monday 6 November - drop in between 11am and 1pm

Monday 13 November - drop in between 11am and 1pm

