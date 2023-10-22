Update: Missing Kayaker, Kāpiti Coast (Including Photos)

A search for a missing kayaker off the Kāpiti Coast north of Wellington has resumed this morning.

Police are being assisted by Surf Lifesaving NZ and LandSAR.

An earlier release stated that the kayak was a one-person kayak - it is in fact a two person, sit-on kayak.

The photos show the woman with the kayak just prior to entering the water last night.

The woman was wearing a long-sleeved red top and grey trackpants, and carrying a white and pink bag.

Anyone with information which could assist the search is asked to call 111 and quote event number P056450635.

