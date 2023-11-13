Coastguard And Line 7 Team Up To Reward Responsible Canterbury Boaties

Boaties this Canterbury Anniversary Weekend can catch more than their dinner if spotted doing the right thing by Coastguard.

In collaboration with Line 7, skippers who are seen by Coastguard Canterbury and North Canterbury volunteers doing the right thing to keep them and their crew safe, such as wearing a lifejacket, carrying two forms of communication, or even logging a trip report, have the opportunity to receive a t-shirt from the renowned Kiwi brand and Coastguard partner, Line 7.

Boaties don’t even have to push off from the ramp for the freebie, with Coastguard’s eagle eyes on dry land as well.

Coastguard Canterbury Unit Crew Coordinator Oonagh Daly said Canterbury Anniversary Weekend is always a busy one for our volunteers with Kiwis keen to get back on the water often for the first time since last summer. In November 2022, Canterbury volunteers responded to 13 incidents, assisting 27 people.

“Volunteers will be out there helping boaties get home safely – and will also be on the lookout for those taking their skippers’ responsibilities seriously,” she said.

“We’re delighted for the opportunity to celebrate Canterbury boaties who are looking after their whānau and mates.”

Line 7: “Coastguard volunteers like Oonagh are your best mates when you need some help on the water. In fact, they’ll even give you the shirt of their back this long weekend if you’re doing your part to keep others safe.”

For more information about Coastguard and Line 7, click here.

