Share Your Ideas To Help Shape The District’s Waste Management Minimisation Bylaw

Do you have ideas or insights that could help develop a Waste Management and Minimisation Bylaw for the district?

Queenstown Lakes District Council Solid Waste Contract Manager Laura Gledhill said that QLDC is considering the issues a bylaw could help address.

“There are several known challenges like contamination of different waste streams, commercial and household rubbish and recyclables being placed in or around public litter bins, management of commercial rubbish and recycling in our town centres, waste minimisation at public events and much more,” she said.

The development of a bylaw would provide a regulatory framework to better enable Council to drive its Waste Minimisation and Management Plan objectives on behalf of the district and take enforcement action where required.

“To help us with this process, we’re looking for early insights on the types of things the community thinks we could address through a waste management and minimisation bylaw. This will help to make sure we have a really clear understanding of the challenges and opportunities so they can be factored in early,” she said.

Pre-engagement is underway until Sunday 26 November 2023. It is an essential step that allows residents, businesses, and stakeholders to have a direct influence on waste management in the district.

More information and a submission form can be found at https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/solid-waste-bylaw-pre-engagement

