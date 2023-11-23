IPCA Finds Justified Use Of Police Dog To Apprehend Young Person In Te Awamutu

Police acknowledge the findings by the
Independent Police Conduct Authority which found that Police
were justified in using a dog to apprehend a young person
during an incident in Te Awamutu.
At around 1:30am on
4 January 2023, Police were responding to an alarm
activation at a pharmacy in Te Awamutu. Police officers
arrived and saw a vehicle driving with its lights off,
quickly leaving the carpark which led them to suspect they
had potentially broken into the pharmacy.
Police
attempted to stop the vehicle which failed to stop however
the officers decided not to pursue due to the manner of
driving.
Police located the vehicle a few minutes
later with sparks coming from one of the rear tyres. The
vehicle came to a stop and two occupants fled from the
scene.
A police dog handler used his Police dog to
track the two occupants running away from him. He warned
them that he would release his dog if they did not stop.
They continued to run away so the dog was released and bit
one of the occupants, aged 12, on the leg.
He was
taken to hospital and admitted for treatment.
Waikato
District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird says the IPCA
found the officers had reasonable cause to suspect the
occupants of the car had been engaging in serious offending
and it was appropriate for the dog handler to release the
dog to prevent them escaping:
“The staff involved
acted quickly and professionally to a call for service and
to apprehend the occupants of the vehicle. They were working
with information available to them at the time and showed
sound decision making during this incident with the safety
of our community at the forefront of their
minds.“
