Precious Artifact Recovered In Far North, Police Issue Appeal

24 November

Kauri gum earlier reported stolen from the Waitangi National Trust has today been returned.

Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson, Response Manager Mid North Police, says earlier this week Police responded to reports of the theft from the Waitangi Museum.

“As a result of positive lines of enquiry and staff reviewing a number of hours’ worth of CCTV footage, a vehicle of interest was located.

“Fortunately, and thanks to a member of the public, the Kauri gum has been returned to the museum, undamaged.”

Police have not yet been able to speak to this member of the public, and would like to in order to assist with our investigation.

Enquiries into the matter remain ongoing, and at this stage no arrests have been made.

“Police are continuing to investigate this incident,” says Senior Sergeant Robinson.

“We ask anyone with information regarding this matter to please get in touch.”

Anyone with footage or information that may assist is asked to contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 [1], using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 231121/3648.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

