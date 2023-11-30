Police Issue Urgent Appeal For Information After Kayak Located Upturned

Police are working to locate the owner/occupant of a kayak located this morning upturned off the coast of Raumati Beach.

Police are actively conducting enquiries to determine if anyone was on board the kayak at the time it upturned, and if there was locate them, with Police and LanndSAR volunteers searching the Kapiti Coast Shoreline.

While we have not received any reports of missing people at this stage, we are urgently seeking to locate the owner or occupants of the Kayak, or anyone who may know how the kayak came to be located upturned off the coast of Raumati Beach.

The Kayak is not related to the Michaela Ledger missing person case or any other current missing person cases police have conducted searches for in the past.

If you own this kayak, know who does, or saw someone in the kayak yesterday please contact Police on 105 and reference file number: 231130/4463.

