Police issue urgent appeal for information after kayak
located upturned
Police are working to locate the
owner/occupant of a kayak located this morning upturned off
the coast of Raumati Beach.
Police are actively
conducting enquiries to determine if anyone was on board the
kayak at the time it upturned, and if there was locate them,
with Police and LanndSAR volunteers searching the Kapiti
Coast Shoreline.
While we have not received any
reports of missing people at this stage, we are urgently
seeking to locate the owner or occupants of the Kayak, or
anyone who may know how the kayak came to be located
upturned off the coast of Raumati Beach.
The Kayak is
not related to the Michaela Ledger missing person case or
any other current missing person cases police have conducted
searches for in the past.
If you own this kayak, know
who does, or saw someone in the kayak yesterday please
contact Police on 105 and reference file number:
231130/4463.
