Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update: Homicide Investigation, Whakatāne

Tuesday, 12 December 2023, 6:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Detective Inspector Lew Warner.

Police are continuing to investigate after the death of a man in Whakatāne last night.

Initial indications suggest there was a gang-related disorder incident before the man died.

We are committed to establishing what has occurred and locating those responsible for his death.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the Ruatoki area and saw or heard anything suspicious between 9 and 9:45pm.

We would also like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage in the area at the time.

Police have obtained a Gang Conflict Warrant under the Search and Surveillance Act and will not be tolerating any retaliatory gang-behaviour.

Police will be maintaining a highly visible presence in the area, with extra staff arriving from other districts to support the investigation.  

A forensic post-mortem is due to take place tomorrow.

Anyone who has information that may help is asked to please contact Police on 105, either by phone or https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using 'Update Report', referencing file number 231211/5404.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy


At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations. However, if the aim is to atomise workplace relations and reduce them to the level of individual firms and individual workers – just the way things were in the heady days of the Employment Contracts Act 30 years ago - then putting ACT in charge of proceedings makes perfect sense... More

Scoop Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review

After reviewing River of Freedom, a documentary about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to Election 23, it was unlikely to have won any votes for Labour. With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact it had... More


 
 
Govt: NZ Condemns Malicious Cyber Activity

New Zealand has joined the UK and other partners in condemning malicious cyber activity conducted by the Russian Government, Minister Judith Collins says... More

ACT: Call To Abolish Human Rights Commission

“The Human Rights Commission’s appointment of a second Chief Executive is just the latest example of a taxpayer-funded bureaucracy serving itself at the expense of delivery for New Zealanders,” says ACT MP Todd Stephenson... More


Environmental Defence Society: Briefings for Incoming Ministers

EDS examined the Government’s resource management, environment, climate change and oceans and fisheries policies in a recent Newsroom opinion piece. The BIMs take a deeper dive into each portfolio and set out EDS’s key asks of each Minister... More


Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 