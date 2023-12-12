Update: Homicide Investigation, Whakatāne

Attributed to Detective Inspector Lew Warner.

Police are continuing to investigate after the death of a man in Whakatāne last night.

Initial indications suggest there was a gang-related disorder incident before the man died.

We are committed to establishing what has occurred and locating those responsible for his death.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the Ruatoki area and saw or heard anything suspicious between 9 and 9:45pm.

We would also like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage in the area at the time.

Police have obtained a Gang Conflict Warrant under the Search and Surveillance Act and will not be tolerating any retaliatory gang-behaviour.

Police will be maintaining a highly visible presence in the area, with extra staff arriving from other districts to support the investigation.

A forensic post-mortem is due to take place tomorrow.

Anyone who has information that may help is asked to please contact Police on 105, either by phone or https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using 'Update Report', referencing file number 231211/5404.

