Poor Leadership Putting Democracy At Stake In Wellington

Responding to the increasing number of calls for a
Crown Observer to be installed in Wellington City Council,
Taxpayers’ Union Policy Adviser, James Ross,
said:
“Budget blowouts and service failures are just
par for the course in Wellington these days, and people are
starting to notice. Calls for a Crown Observer are getting
harder to ignore, and this is setting the city on a very
slippery slope.
“A Crown Observer might be little
more than putting WCC on the naughty step at first, but as
the council’s finances continue to slide further out of
control whispers about installing Commissioners are starting
to follow.
“WCC’s only saving grace at the moment
is that they are accountable to ratepayers every three
years. As inept as the council are proving to be, Wellington
cannot end up like Tauranga. Whanau and McKerrow’s
mismanagement is now putting the future of local democracy
at risk.
“If councillors lack the spine to chuck a
failing Mayor and Chief Executive, then ratepayers need the
right to elect a council that will ASAP. Recall elections
must be a top priority of the new government, as Wellington
simply cannot afford to wait another two
years.”
