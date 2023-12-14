Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Uematarau Mentoring For Grassroots Māori Launched

Thursday, 14 December 2023, 6:41 pm
Press Release: AATEA

New initiative launched to bolster Māori community research, science and innovation

A programme to aid Māori grassroots researchers has been launched. The programme is called Uematarau and will provide practical tools, tips and advice for researchers to help Māori communities and organisations do research that addresses their priorities.

The programme is a new offering from Kanapu, which was established to support Māori-led research, science and innovation.

Pouhere Kanapu, Vanessa Clark, says Uematarau is an opportunity to increase support for community-based initiatives. “Māori are doing important mahi in their communities, both urban and rural. However, we know they face many challenges, whether that’s sustainability, messaging their kaupapa, navigating RSI resourcing, protection of mātauranga Māori, or setting up strong governance systems. Uematarau will assist them to overcome those hurdles by offering very practical solutions to help achieve their communities’ aspirations,” she says.

The programme will also include online mentoring (Te Ako Rau) and an online series of talks by specialists across pūtaiao, rangahau and auaha fields (Tūhono Rau Tangata) which will help researchers on specific areas they may need help with.

Kanapu is currently in its second year and is part of Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga, Aotearoa’s only Indigenous Centre of Research Excellence. NPM Pou Matarua (Co-Director) Professor Tahu Kukutai says “We are excited about Uematarau because there is a real gap in the sector when it comes to providing support for community-based RSI initiatives. We think there is tremendous opportunity to contribute to the growth and prosperity of local hapori and regional economies.”

Expressions of interest for free Te Ako Rau mentoring programme, opened on 11 December. https://kanapu.maori.nz/uematarau-2024/

