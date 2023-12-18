Public Feedback Sought On Pure Tūroa Concession Application

The Department of Conservation is seeking public feedback on Pure Tūroa Limited’s application for a concession to operate Tūroa Ski Area on Mt Ruapehu, after Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Limited entered liquidation in 2023.

Deputy Director-General Policy and Regulatory Services Ruth Isaac says that information received through the public notification period will be considered as part of the application process.

“DOC is required to run a robust and transparent concession process when it receives an application to use Public Conservation Land for commercial purposes.

“Ensuring commercial activity on conservation land is carried out in a way that protects wildlife and landscape as much as possible is vital.

“We understand there has been a lot of uncertainty around the future of skiing on Mt Ruapehu and thank people for their patience with this process.” says Ruth Isaac.

The public submission period will begin Wednesday 20 December and will end 9 February 2024.

Pure Tūroa’s application will be available on the DOC website for the public to review and fill in the submission form.

The application is being notified as soon as possible to allow people the best opportunity to make submissions. The holiday period (20 December – 10 January) is not included in the 20 working day minimum timeframe, which starts on 11 January 2024.

If submitters wish to be heard in person, DOC will hold a public hearing in February 2024.

At this stage DOC has not received an application for concessions for the Whakapapa ski field. Whakapapa ski field will therefore remain under the ongoing management of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Limited’s receivers at this stage.

