New Fast EV Charger For Taumaunui

Mayor Weston Kirton opened a new fast electric vehicle (EV) charger on Hakiaha St in the centre of Taumarunui today.

The fast EV charger was installed by The Lines Company (TLC) with funding from the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) which wants to see fast EV chargers in pivotal locations across New Zealand.

Mayor Weston said that it was a privilege to open the new fast charger which was part of a journey that is seeing fast EV charging technology installed across Ruapehu and New Zealand.

“It helps reduce New Zealand’s carbon footprint through prioritising renewable energy, so we’re very happy to see TLC taking this opportunity to increase the local EV charger network," he said.

"This new charger is a big plus for Taumarunui and Ruapehu's visitor economy as it heads into the busy summer season.

I’m a big supporter of TLC’s efforts to put more and more fast chargers right across the King Country and our district. If we want people to come here, and stay longer, let’s make it easier for them to do that.”

TLC Chief Executive Mike Fox said that the installation of EV charging stations was an important part of the future for TLC and enabling decarbonisation of New Zealand's transport network.

"Projects such as this deliver community and economic wellbeing and are a real focus on the future. The community benefits from better health outcomes, more sustainability and greater economic opportunities.

The new Taumarunui charger means there are now seven fast chargers across the TLC network, allowing drivers to fully charge their vehicles within 15 – 30 minutes.

It brings the total number of EV charging units on the TLC network to 48, with the furthest distance between EV chargers just 70km."

