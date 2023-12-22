New Fast EV Charger For Taumaunui

Mayor Weston Kirton opened a new fast electric vehicle
(EV) charger on Hakiaha St in the centre of Taumarunui
today.
The fast EV charger was installed by The Lines
Company (TLC) with funding from the Energy Efficiency and
Conservation Authority (EECA) which wants to see fast EV
chargers in pivotal locations across New
Zealand.
Mayor Weston said that it was a privilege to
open the new fast charger which was part of a journey that
is seeing fast EV charging technology installed across
Ruapehu and New Zealand.
“It helps reduce New
Zealand’s carbon footprint through prioritising renewable
energy, so we’re very happy to see TLC taking this
opportunity to increase the local EV charger network," he
said.
"This new charger is a big plus for Taumarunui
and Ruapehu's visitor economy as it heads into the busy
summer season.
I’m a big supporter of TLC’s
efforts to put more and more fast chargers right across the
King Country and our district. If we want people to come
here, and stay longer, let’s make it easier for them to do
that.”
TLC Chief Executive Mike Fox said that the
installation of EV charging stations was an important part
of the future for TLC and enabling decarbonisation of New
Zealand's transport network.
"Projects such as this
deliver community and economic wellbeing and are a real
focus on the future. The community benefits from better
health outcomes, more sustainability and greater economic
opportunities.
The new Taumarunui charger means there
are now seven fast chargers across the TLC network, allowing
drivers to fully charge their vehicles within 15 – 30
minutes.
It brings the total number of EV charging
units on the TLC network to 48, with the furthest distance
between EV chargers just
70km."
