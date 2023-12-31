Update: Hamilton Homicide Investigation

Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson:

Police can now name the victim of a homicide in Melville, Hamilton on 30 December.

He was Te Reo Wickliffe-Heta, aged 24, from Hamilton.

Police extend their sympathies to his whānau and loved ones at this difficult time.

The homicide investigation in relation to Te Reo’s death is ongoing.

A 24-year-old woman has been charged with assault and will be appearing in Hamilton District Court. Further charges are likely.

Police continue to appeal for any residents of Sundown Crescent who may have relevant CCTV footage to get in touch.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 231230/5501.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

