Police recover body in search for missing diver

Incident Controller Detective Zeb Harland:

The Police National Dive Squad has recovered a body during the search for a man who went missing while snorkelling for crayfish at Manuka Beach, Domett.

Police were called about 2pm on 1 January after a 52-year-old local man failed to return to shore. That day, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter carried out an aerial search of the area while Police scoured the shoreline.

This morning, the Police dive squad arrived and began a water search, assisted by Surf Life Saving New Zealand. About 3pm, searchers located a body in the water.

We would like to thank everyone who has assisted with the search.

Our thoughts are with the diver’s family, who Police are providing with support at this tragic time.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

Local iwi have placed a rāhui on the northern end of Manuka Beach for a period of one week.

