Pair arrested following fleeing driver incident in city

Police have arrested two people following a fleeing driver incident in the city yesterday.

At around 5.40pm, Police were made aware of a stolen vehicle travelling at excessive speeds on Mortimer Pass, Newmarket.

Auckland City Central Area Commander, Inspector Grant Tetzlaff, says Police attempted to stop the vehicle however it failed to do so and a pursuit was not initiated.

“The Police Eagle helicopter continued to track the vehicle as it entered the Northwestern Motorway at Lincoln Road and travelled west before striking another moving vehicle.

“The vehicle then continued travelling on the wrong side of the road before one of the tyres blew out.”

Inspector Tetzlaff says the vehicle was then abandoned on Rata Road, Whenuapai where two offenders were quickly taken into custody.

“It is incredibly lucky no one was injured,” Inspector Tetzlaff says.

“This is another example of great work by Police staff from across different areas, all working together to hold offenders to account.”

A 19-year-old man will appear in Auckland District Court today charged with failing to stop, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

A 14-year-old was referred to Youth Aid Services.

