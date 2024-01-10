Information sought following assault in New Plymouth

New Plymouth Police are seeking witnesses to an alleged assault at the Lee Breakwater in New Plymouth on Sunday 7 January.

Around 4pm a man was on the jetty off Oceanview Parade, when he was approached by another man and his two sons.

The first man was subsequently assaulted by the second man, and at one point was thrown off the jetty and held under water.

The nature of injuries led to the victim being hospitalised.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has phone or CCTV footage of the incident and or the offender.

The offender is described as approximately 2 metres tall, with a solid build. He had waist-long dreadlocks held back by a black cloth. He has large tattoos, possibly a full sleeve on one or both arms, and was wearing a white singlet, black shorts and jandals.

If you have any information or footage that would assist Police in their investigations, please call 105 and reference file number 240107/5381.

Information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

